ASHLAND — Aspire! Conservatory has received a grant in the amount of $4,994 from The Foundation For The Tri-State to support the launch of music therapy in the Tri-State.
The funding from this grant will purchase musical instruments to be used for music therapy sessions and classes, according to a news release. The equipment funded includes hand drums, a variety of small rhythm instruments, Orff xylophones, a set of ukuleles and a set of roll-up pianos.
Many of the instruments requested are portable because Aspire! Conservatory plans to offer music therapy sessions and group activities in residential facilities in addition to the offerings at its host church, First Baptist Church of Ashland. The new music therapy program may eventually be expanded to Aspire! Conservatory’s second location in Louisa, Kentucky, as well.
“The Foundation is thrilled to support this innovative new program in our community that will potentially impact so many people,” said Kathryn Lamp, president of The Foundation For The Tri-State, in the release.
Music therapy is an established clinical and evidence-based health profession using music interventions within a therapeutic relationship to address physical, emotional, cognitive and social needs of individuals. Music therapists must have a bachelor’s degree or higher in music therapy from one of The American Music Therapy Association’s 72 approved colleges and universities, and 1,200 hours of clinical training.
“For many years I have read about the benefits of music therapy as a treatment modality in managing conditions from ADHD to nausea associated with chemotherapy. I’ve read about its usefulness in pain management and as a tool in substance abuse recovery. I cannot even begin to tell you how thrilled I am to have a program like this in our community,” Dr. Ann Craig, pediatrician at Ashland Children’s Clinic, said in the release.
Music therapy can benefit young children, adolescents and adults.
“For a long time, our area has fallen behind in providing alternative and/or creative arts therapies, such as music therapy,” Aspire’s music therapist Carleigh Cazad, who is a native of Wayne County, West Virginia, said in the release. “My dream has always been to be able to come home to the Tri-State area and provide music therapy services for our community, and with help from Aspire! Conservatory, that dream is now a reality!”
Aspire! Conservatory is now accepting clients for individual sessions and adapted music lessons, and scheduling group sessions for residential facilities. The official list of on-site small group sessions will be released in early June. Those interested can watch for information on the Aspire! Conservatory- Ashland Facebook page, at www.AspireConservatory.com, or can send an email to AspireConservatory@gmail.com.