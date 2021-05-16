LOUISA, Ky. — Aspire! Conservatory plans to open its second location in Louisa, Kentucky, in July, offering private music and art lessons and group classes in piano, art and theater.
“Everything suddenly aligned, and the timing was exactly right,” said DeNeil Hartley, administrative director of the program. “I am thrilled to be able to serve Louisa and its surrounding area.”
Aspire! recently partnered with Louisa United Methodist Church, which will host the program. Robin Adkins, member of the LUMC administrative board, along with Scott Smith, band director at Lawrence County and pianist at LUMC, helped bring the program to the church. Annie Johnson, an assistant administrator, will be the site administrator for the Louisa program. Johnson, who previously taught band and music in public schools, is a native of Lawrence County, Kentucky.
Aspire! will offer summer camps for piano, art and music the week of July 19-23 in Louisa. Aspire! — Louisa will open for its first fall classes Aug. 23. Registrations for fall classes/lessons will begin mid-June.
Aspire! Conservatory has offered fine arts education and activities in the Tri-State since 2015. Aspire! Conservatory — Ashland currently serves nearly 270 students each week and is hosted by First Baptist Church.
For more information, visit www.aspireconservatory.com, email Aspire.Louisa@gmail.com or call 740-534-2656.