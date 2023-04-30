Students from Aspire! Conservatory's TheatreWorks program host a pancake breakfast and perform numbers from their upcoming show "The Little Mermaid, Jr." on Saturday, April 22. The performances are set for 7 p.m. on May 5 and 6 at the John P. Stephens Cultural Arts Center, Raceland-Worthington High School, 100 Ram Blvd., Raceland, Kentucky.
Students from Aspire! Conservatory's TheatreWorks program host a pancake breakfast and perform numbers from their upcoming show "The Little Mermaid, Jr." on Saturday, April 22. The performances are set for 7 p.m. on May 5 and 6 at the John P. Stephens Cultural Arts Center, Raceland-Worthington High School, 100 Ram Blvd., Raceland, Kentucky.
Students from Aspire! Conservatory's TheatreWorks program host a pancake breakfast and perform numbers from their upcoming show "The Little Mermaid, Jr." on Saturday, April 22. The performances are set for 7 p.m. on May 5 and 6 at the John P. Stephens Cultural Arts Center, Raceland-Worthington High School, 100 Ram Blvd., Raceland, Kentucky.
Students from Aspire! Conservatory's TheatreWorks program host a pancake breakfast and perform numbers from their upcoming show "The Little Mermaid, Jr." on Saturday, April 22. The performances are set for 7 p.m. on May 5 and 6 at the John P. Stephens Cultural Arts Center, Raceland-Worthington High School, 100 Ram Blvd., Raceland, Kentucky.
Students from Aspire! Conservatory's TheatreWorks program host a pancake breakfast and perform numbers from their upcoming show "The Little Mermaid, Jr." on Saturday, April 22. The performances are set for 7 p.m. on May 5 and 6 at the John P. Stephens Cultural Arts Center, Raceland-Worthington High School, 100 Ram Blvd., Raceland, Kentucky.
Students from Aspire! Conservatory's TheatreWorks program host a pancake breakfast and perform numbers from their upcoming show "The Little Mermaid, Jr." on Saturday, April 22. The performances are set for 7 p.m. on May 5 and 6 at the John P. Stephens Cultural Arts Center, Raceland-Worthington High School, 100 Ram Blvd., Raceland, Kentucky.
Submitted
Students from Aspire! Conservatory's TheatreWorks program host a pancake breakfast and perform numbers from their upcoming show "The Little Mermaid, Jr." on Saturday, April 22. The performances are set for 7 p.m. on May 5 and 6 at the John P. Stephens Cultural Arts Center, Raceland-Worthington High School, 100 Ram Blvd., Raceland, Kentucky.
Submitted
Students from Aspire! Conservatory's TheatreWorks program host a pancake breakfast and perform numbers from their upcoming show "The Little Mermaid, Jr." on Saturday, April 22. The performances are set for 7 p.m. on May 5 and 6 at the John P. Stephens Cultural Arts Center, Raceland-Worthington High School, 100 Ram Blvd., Raceland, Kentucky.
Submitted
Students from Aspire! Conservatory's TheatreWorks program host a pancake breakfast and perform numbers from their upcoming show "The Little Mermaid, Jr." on Saturday, April 22. The performances are set for 7 p.m. on May 5 and 6 at the John P. Stephens Cultural Arts Center, Raceland-Worthington High School, 100 Ram Blvd., Raceland, Kentucky.
Submitted
Students from Aspire! Conservatory's TheatreWorks program host a pancake breakfast and perform numbers from their upcoming show "The Little Mermaid, Jr." on Saturday, April 22. The performances are set for 7 p.m. on May 5 and 6 at the John P. Stephens Cultural Arts Center, Raceland-Worthington High School, 100 Ram Blvd., Raceland, Kentucky.
RACELAND, Ky. -- Students from Aspire! Conservatory's TheatreWorks program woke up early last Saturday to serve a pancake breakfast and offer sneak peaks from their upcoming production of "The Little Mermaid, Jr."
TheatreWorks director Auretta Hensley, and Aspire! Conservatory Administrative Director DeNeil Hartley said in a news release that they were pleased with the turnout and, as always, the dedication of their students and parent volunteers.
Attendees were treated to a sneak peak of the cast in costume singing "Under the Sea," "She's In Love," "Part of Your World" and "Poor Unfortunate Souls."
The full-length performances are set for 7 p.m. on May 5 and 6 at the John P. Stephens Cultural Arts Center, Raceland-Worthington High School, 100 Ram Blvd., Raceland, Kentucky. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and can be purchased in advance by visiting Aspire Conservatory's website, https://www.aspireconservatory.com/theatre-tickets/.
“This show will be visually spectacular,' said Director Auretta Hensley. "It’s been particularly fun because of the costuming: they are bright, sparkly, and full of energy! I wanted the costumes to have as much sparkle and pizzazz as possible to enhance the already great energy level of the actors. You won’t want to miss this."
The 60-minute musical is based on the 2008 Broadway production and the 1989 animated feature film. The cast contains 46 students (60 including stage crew) led by drama program director Hensley with music direction by Kathy Saltsman and choreography by Candice Bunch, Kristie Abshire, and Cassie Lunsford.
Aspire! Conservatory of Fine and Performing Arts is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization committed to fine arts education and experiences. Students from all over the Tri-State participate in Aspire’s individual, small-group, and large-group classes in art, music, and drama. Aspire has also expanded their outreach by offering an Inclusive Art and Music Therapy program. For more information, go to www.aspireconservatory.com or email AspireConservatory@gmail.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.