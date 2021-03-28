ASHLAND — Eighty-five piano students at Aspire! Conservatory of Fine & Performing Arts, in Ashland, recently excelled in Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) Music Theory & Technic exams with some receiving achievement trophies, according to a news release.
In the most recent round of theory & technic testing, 14 Aspire! piano students earned trophies and plaques. Award winners in this round of trophies include Brea Belville, Sadie Bond, Zoe Hulett, Cathy Hughes, Bella Litteral, Max Newman, Andrew Salem, Cooper Scott, Gavin Vincent, Clay Wagner, Sophie Wagner, Lana White, Samuel Wheeler and Julia Zornes. This is the largest disbursement of trophies at one time in Aspire! Conservatory’s history. Other students will earn their final reward point for trophies next month at the spring adjudications.
Piano students at Aspire! Conservatory have the opportunity to participate in four events each year with WVMTNA District 5 in Huntington: Fall Festival, Theory Exams, Technic Exams and Spring Adjudications. Each time a student participates successfully in an event, they receive a reward point. Upon accumulating six reward points, students begin earning a series of trophies and plaques. Each new trophy requires six new reward points.
These events are not only for children; Aspire! has a small number of adult piano students who participate in some WVMTA events, two of whom are earning trophies this spring.
Aspire! Conservatory employs seven piano instructors (DeNeil Hartley, Karen Hopkins, Annie Johnson, Nick Blain, Christina Dowell, Felicity Jenkins and James Newsome), and serves more than 120 piano students each week.
Although piano students make up the largest number of students within the program, Aspire! Conservatory also offers lessons for voice and most all instruments, art classes and a theater company. Summer camp information will soon be available on the Aspire! website: www.aspireconservatory.com.
“I’m extremely grateful for the support from the community that Aspire! receives, and that the program has continued to thrive despite hardships caused by COVID-19,” said DeNeil Hartley, piano instructor and administrative director of the program. “I am also thankful to be blessed with a tremendous staff who goes above and beyond to serve our students, a host church who welcomes our students and engages with them as a part of their ministry, and over 250 families who believe that arts education is invaluable to the development of our youth. It’s more than just tickling the ivories, it’s about empowerment through education and building character.”