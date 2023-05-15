The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

DeWayne Taylor, athens postmaster.png

DeWayne Taylor, Postmaster in Athens, W.Va., is in the latest Postal Service commercial

 Photo courtesy of USPS

ATHENS, W.Va. — Postmaster DeWayne Taylor has a prominent role in the latest Postal Service commercial now airing. The segment called “Confidence” focuses on the Postal Service network transformation under the 10-year plan, Delivering for America. 

Taylor thought it would be fun to submit a video of himself after seeing an internal article about the USPS employee casting website. Still, it was a surprise when he received a message one Thursday in January, requesting he be in Los Angeles the following Monday to be a part of the latest USPS commercials.

