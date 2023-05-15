ATHENS, W.Va. — Postmaster DeWayne Taylor has a prominent role in the latest Postal Service commercial now airing. The segment called “Confidence” focuses on the Postal Service network transformation under the 10-year plan, Delivering for America.
Taylor thought it would be fun to submit a video of himself after seeing an internal article about the USPS employee casting website. Still, it was a surprise when he received a message one Thursday in January, requesting he be in Los Angeles the following Monday to be a part of the latest USPS commercials.
“I’m just a good ol’ boy from West Virginia,” said Taylor. “When I got the message, it was very unexpected, to say the least,” he said.
The commercial highlights the changes coming to the USPS network. Everyone in the commercial is a USPS employee. Taylor has a speaking role where he says, “For total confidence and complete control.”
