As we begin a new calendar year, it is timely to report briefly on recent activities and accomplishments of the Rotary Club of Huntington and preview its bright future.
For more than a century, our club has served the community and helped its members learn, grow and succeed. For more than a century, the club has welcomed prominent local citizens as members committed to community service.
In recent months, at its weekly luncheon meetings, the club has continued its tradition of dynamic presentations by local and state leaders such as Eric Larmore and Jake McClure, senior managers of the exciting new Nucor steel mill; Dr. Kevin Yingling, CEO of the Mountain Health Network; Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CEO and chief health officer of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department; Dr. Ryan Saxe, superintendent of Cabell County Schools; Dr. Marc Ellison, executive director of the WV Autism Training Center; and Steve Roberts, president of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce. We also heard from Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill, learned about the fall election outlook from Marshall political scientist Dr. MaryBeth Beller, followed virtually the Memorial Fountain Ceremony from Marshall, and were entertained by a holiday performance by enthusiastic, talented students from St. Joseph Catholic School.
While committed to ensuring its members are well informed about events, agencies, programs and community leaders that shape their lives, careers and businesses, Rotary is also a service organization. Through the Rotary scholarships awarded to outstanding Marshall students each year, its participation in the Salvation Army Bell Ringing campaign, its new Brunch with Santa that thrilled children and parents last month, Rotary above all strives to serve. The next major community service initiatives will see Rotary partnering with Goodwill Industries of KYOVA and with the Feeding Hunger Campaign on behalf of our friends and neighbors.
At the same time, Rotary members will continue to host the most knowledgeable, stimulating and inspiring speakers to address our local needs and potential, with a particular emphasis on economic development needs. In the very near term, our first Rotary website will provide additional opportunities to share information and ideas.
We invite those who want to enhance their understanding of our beautiful community and how to learn and serve it to one of our Monday noon meetings at the downtown Doubletree Hotel.
Aubrey King is the Huntington Rotary president for 2022-23.
