BARBOURSVILLE — Two shows audition this week.

Auditions are 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 13, at 4th Ave. Arts, 1030 4th Ave., Huntington, for “The Telltale Lilac Bush.” The show is set for Oct. 22-24 at Barboursville Park Amphitheater.

Actors should prepare a 32-bar cut of a bluegrass/folk/country/hymn. They must bring sheet music, clearly marked. Music director Jacob Smith will provide accompaniment.

The production is a collaboration of Appalachian Artists Collective, 4th Ave. Arts, Alchemy Theatre Troupe, Alban Arts Center, Children’s Theatre of Charleston, First Stage Theatre Company and Spring Valley High School Theatre.

The second show audition is from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at reGeneration Church, 1502 4th Ave., Huntington, for the “Exit Laughing,” which will be presented Sept. 10-18, by Alchemy Theatre.

Those auditioning will cold-read scenes from the script, which will be provided at the audition.

