HUNTINGTON — Organizers of the Marshall Artists Series issued a reminder that people who want to renew their season tickets for the 2019-20 lineup of events have until Thursday, Aug. 8, to do so.
Meanwhile, people who aren't current patrons but want to purchase season tickets can order those now, too. Tickets for individual events go on sale, Friday, Aug. 30.
Season tickets cannot be ordered online. To purchase them, call 304-696-3326. Two-payment plans are available. All orders will be processed in order of date and time received.
Among the shows in the Marshall Artists Series' 201920 lineup are Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench; Holiday Cirque Show with full orchestra; music legends America on their 50th Anniversary Tour with A.J. Croce - Croce Plays Croce, performing his father's music for the first time; New York Times best selling author Sarah Vowell; and the beloved opera, "Madame Butterfly," with a 30-piece orchestra. Broadway shows include "Beautiful - The Carol King Story," "Finding Neverland," "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" and "Waitress. Additionally, the prestigious Banff Mountain Film Festival film festival returns for its fourth year, in addition to the annual Fall and Spring International Film Festivals.
Dr. Peter Chirico, a Marshall Artists Series board member, praised the contribution that the series brings to the region.
"As the Marshall Artists Series gets ready to begin its 83rd season, let us all reflect on how blessed we are in the Tri-State to have had and continue to have the culturally diverse experiences that each season brings us," he said in a prepared statement.
The Marshall Artists Series accepts all major credit cards. Its office is located in the Jomie Jazz Center on 5th Avenue across from Marshall University's Memorial Student Center. Hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about the series and ticket prices, go online to www.marshall.edu/muartistseries/.