Homer Hickam

Hickam

 Gary Cosby Jr.

HUNTINGTON — Homer Hickam, the bestselling author of “Rocket Boys” — the basis for the movie “October Sky” — will appear on Marshall University’s Huntington campus Thursday, May 4.

An invitation-only reception and lecture will take place beginning at 4:30 p.m., but the community is invited to an open lecture at 6 p.m. in room BE-5 of the Memorial Student Center.

