HUNTINGTON — Homer Hickam, the bestselling author of “Rocket Boys” — the basis for the movie “October Sky” — will appear on Marshall University’s Huntington campus Thursday, May 4.
An invitation-only reception and lecture will take place beginning at 4:30 p.m., but the community is invited to an open lecture at 6 p.m. in room BE-5 of the Memorial Student Center.
“Rocket Boys” was first published in 1998 and has been called a modern American classic of literature. It has been translated into more than two dozen languages and is the most-read book in U.S. public schools, surpassing “To Kill A Mockingbird.”
Hickam is a decorated Vietnam veteran, retired NASA engineer and astronaut trainer. He has written 20 books, including memoirs, historical fiction, young adult sci-fi and thrillers. He has spoken all over the world, inspiring millions to “Aim High.”
“October Sky,” the hit Universal Studios film, starred Chris Cooper, Laura Dern and Jake Gyllenhaal as Homer.
The evening event on May 4 is free and open to the public, but attendees are asked to make reservations by e-mailing watters4@marshall.edu.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.