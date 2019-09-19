Over the years, Huntington native John Billheimer has written a stack of books. This fall he's publishing not one but two more - another book in his popular Owen Allison mystery series and a scholarly study of the films of famed director Alfred Hitchcock.
Billheimer will discuss both his new books - and show clips of Hitchcock's films - in a presentation at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at the downtown Cabell County Public Library.
A 1956 graduate of St. Joseph Catholic High School, Billheimer went on to study engineering, earning a master's degree at MIT and a doctorate at Stanford University. Today, he lives in Portola Valley, California, where he works as a transportation planning consultant. But in 1998, he started down a new road as a mystery writer.
A business trip back to West Virginia to work on a railroad project set him to thinking about trying his hand at a novel set in his native state. The result was "The Contrary Blues," published in 1998, the first of what would become a series of mysteries featuring Owen Allison, a California engineering consultant who finds himself drawn back to his native West Virginia. (The resemblance between Allison and Billheimer seems less than coincidental.)
More Owen Allison novels followed. His newest, "Primary Target" (The Mystery Press, $28 hardcover, $18 paperback), is the sixth in the series. In it, an investigative reporter enlists Allison's help in thwarting a vote-buying scheme aimed at winning a presidential nomination for a West Virginia politico. (Sounds a tad familiar, doesn't it?)
A lifelong movie buff, Billheimer teaches a series of courses on film noir (hard-boiled fiction on film) and the modern mystery on film and in print as part of the Continuing Studies Program at Stanford and Santa Clara universities.
Throughout his career, Alfred Hitchcock had to deal with a wide variety of censors attuned to the slightest suggestion of sexual innuendo, undue violence, toilet humor, religious disrespect and all forms of indecency, real or imagined.
In his "Hitchcock and the Censors" (University Press of Kentucky, $50), Billheimer details how the director battled those censorship efforts. Despite the arbitrary decisions of the censors, he writes, "Hitchcock still managed to push the boundaries of sex and violence permitted in films by charming - and occasionally tricking - the censors."
Billheimer is also a huge baseball fan and in 2007 published a nonfiction book on baseball scapegoats, "Baseball and the Blame Game." Given his passion for the game, it was inevitable that sooner or later he would write a baseball mystery, and that's what he came up with in "Field of Schemes."
The novel introduced a new character, Lloyd Keaton, an Ohio newspaper sports writer who lost his money, his wife and his big-city sports writing job to a gambling habit. In 2013, Billheimer published a second Keaton novel, "A Player to be Maimed Later."