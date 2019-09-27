I’m really not sure there’s anything better than autumn baking. It’s probably the most relaxing weekend activity. I really can’t think of anything I’d rather do on a dreary, rainy fall day. The smells of warming cinnamon, sweet apples, and hints of vanilla, fruit and pie baking are seriously the best.
I feel so thankful that I’m able to make time for baking; it might be why I love Thanksgiving so much.
I was home all weekend spending time with Joe, watching a few movies while I baked and he recovered from being a little under the weather. It’s getting close to the time of year we make our annual trip to apple country. It’s not cold enough yet, but I can feel the time approaching fast.
To still be able to pick our own apples is a tradition I love keeping. I feel somehow like it’s the last bit of my youth I’m still holding on to.
I used to take the boys berry picking in Tennessee, then apple picking in a huge orchard just outside of Columbus. It’s always a little chillier there and it’s our way of christening the beginning of Fall. The boys loved being able to run through the rows and rows of trees. They helped pick a bushel or so of apples because they knew loads of apple baking would follow.
Besides pumpkins, there is very little else that marks the season as fall apples. But since we haven’t made our trip yet to apple country (that’s what I always call it) these blueberries and strawberries will have to do.
This was a delicious substitute and since I already had them on hand, planning wasn’t really necessary.
We had a few visitors for Saturday evening and it was a nice welcome dish that added a little sweetness to our evening. I picked up a pumpkin to use for baking later, and some flowers. With this tart and the smell of fresh baking, it was all the fall decor my little home needed.
Berry Tart
1 pie shell
1 1/2 cup blue berries
1 cup sliced strawberries
2/3 cup sugar
2 T. Butter
2 T. Flour
In a large bowl, combine the berries, sugar, butter, flour. Mix well. In a tart pan, press the pie shell. Add in the berry mixture and bake for 45 minutes in a 400 degree oven.
Serve.