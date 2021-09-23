ASHLAND — On Sept. 24-25, the first Foxfire Music and Arts Festival will take place outdoors in the Ashland Riverfront.
Produced by the historic Paramount Arts Center, the two-day outdoor event will include performances by Old Crow Medicine Show, Colter Wall, Ona, Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Hustle, Eric Bolander, Charlie Woods & Deep Hollow and Patrick Leland McKnight on Friday evening. Saturday’s bill will feature Whiskey Myers, Blues Traveler, Morgan Wade, John R. Miller, Josh Brown & The Hard Livin’ Legends, Shelby Lore and Cole Chaney.
General admission tickets for each night are $39.99. There will be a limited number of VIP tickets sold for $149.99 that will include VIP Entrance, special seats next to the stage along with VIP lounge area for free snacks and beer purchases, separate restrooms and other perks.
More information on tickets can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
The backstory on the name of the Foxfire Music and Arts Festival is a fascinating and true tale, based on one of the many historical characters who lived in the Tri-State who brought notoriety to the music of this region.
This event is a tribute to a woman named Jean Bell Thomas. Born in 1882 and living to be almost a century old, Thomas was a court reporter in the hills of Kentucky, traveling to the various courthouses by horse-drawn wagon. She eventually left the Bluegrass State to go to Hunter College in New York and soon found her niche in public relations, suggesting a powerful personality as she went from life in eastern Kentucky to being a press agent in the biggest city in the world. Thomas would go on to work with notable entertainers of the day including Ruby “Texas” Guinan, an entertainer and owner of speakeasies during the Prohibition era.
Thomas also became a renowned author, writing seven books about her adventures including the famous “The Traipsin’ Woman,” which was published in 1933.
On the music side of the ledger, not only did Thomas love roots music, she also created the American Folk Song Festival back in her hometown of Ashland in 1932.
When David Miller, marketing and community engagement director for the Paramount Arts Center, came across some research on the life and times of Thomas, he learned that she would blow a fox horn given to her by Devil Anse Hatfield of the Hatfield and McCoy feud at the beginning of her American folk song festivals in Ashland. So, combining the word Fox with the word “fire,” representing the growth in the downtown area of Ashland, the name of the Foxfire Music and Arts Festival was born.
The lineup of the inaugural Foxfire fest is an impressive one. Old Crow Medicine Show, of course, has a history that can be traced back to the mountains of western North Carolina where they were discovered by the legendary roots musician Doc Watson and his daughter Nancy Watson while busking on the streets of Boone. The band would go on to take a half-finished Bob Dylan song and complete it, giving the world the infinitely famous song “Wagon Wheel,” and that would eventually lead to the group being asked to be a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
Colter Wall has emerged as one of the most down-to-earth real country artists to arise in recent years, using his childhood in western Canada to create wonderful images with his original songs.
Blues Traveler has been a mainstay on the national jamband scene for over two decades, and Whisky Myers will be bringing its hard rockin’ approach to country music to the shores of the mighty Ohio River this weekend.
Hailing from Palestine, Texas, the members of Whisky Myers include Cody Cannon on lead vocals and acoustic guitar, John Jeffers on lead guitar, slide guitar, lap steel guitar and vocals, Cody Tate on lead and rhythm guitar, Jeff Hogg on drums, Tony Kent on percussion and drums and Jamey Gleaves on bass.
Together for over a decade now, Whisky Myers hit its stride as a band when it appeared on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” and that was soon followed by some high-profile gigs where they opened up for the legendary Rolling Stones. While many so-called modern country acts flirt with the southern rock sound, this band is unapologetically southern rock in its groove, and that power is felt from the stage by those that attend one of their concerts.
“Man, I think the crowd makes the show for us,” said Cody Cannon. “We feed off of them, so the feeling we get from the stage comes from the crowd. If it is an amazing crowd, it’s going to be an amazing night. We haven’t been on the road in a while, so it will feel like it is new again. And hell, we all like Kentucky. I just like it there, and the people, there is just a good vibe about it and we always like playing in Kentucky.”
Cannon’s musical influences are varied, having listened to a lot of rock n roll as a kid in the Lone Star State.
“I always really liked Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Rolling Stones,” said Cannon. “I also liked Merle Haggard and Waylon Jennings and Original Hank. But then, we also really dug stuff by Led Zeppelin and a lot of that old classic rock. But I tell people that there is not so much one person or one band that has influenced me as I like all of that stuff. All of that great music from that era has been an influence on all of us as well as the great songwriters. I’ve thought about what it would have been like if Whisky Myers had come up as a band in the 1970s, but I’m not sure if that would have been a good or bad thing for us. We have talked about that, but we mainly talk about how cool it would have been playing back in the day when people actually bought music (laughing).”
In this day of streaming, of course, the only real way a lot of bands make any money is from touring. Being on the road is something the band Whisky Myers has always loved, so they continue to get on that bus and move forward.
“But now, that is why we stay on the road, as we’ve always been a working band and we love to play a bunch of shows,” said Cannon. “And yes, you probably handle life on the road differently when you get older than when you were younger. But touring is second nature to us. We’ve been doing this for a while and it is the only thing any of us has ever done as far as a career goes.”