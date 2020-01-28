CHARLESTON — Charleston’s summer concert scene continues to heat up with the announcement of shows coming to the Coliseum & Convention Center and the Municipal Auditorium.
The Avett Brothers announced on social media they’re coming to the Coliseum on June 5. The show is in support of the band’s most recent record, “Closer Than Together,” released in 2019.
Avett Guild pre-sale tickets for the show go on sale at noon Tuesday, Jan. 28, with a general on-sale Friday, Jan. 31.
Ticket prices have yet to be posted.
Rockstar turned country star Aaron Lewis visits West Virginia on April 3 with a show at the Municipal Auditorium. Tickets start at $27.
The Staind frontman had hits with his band including “Been a While,” “So Far Away” and “Fade.” Among his solo country songs, he’s had hits with “Country Boy,” “Endless Summer” and “Forever.”
His latest record was 2019’s “State I’m In.”
Lewis also is scheduled to perform “Acoustic Songs and Stories” at Ashland, Kentucky’s Paramount Arts Center on Thursday, Jan. 30. Some tickets are still available for that performance, and range from $40-75.
