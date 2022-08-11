BARBOURSVILLE — This Saturday, award-winners Becky Buller and Ned Luberecki will perform at the Mountaineer Opry.
Buller usually tours with her own bluegrass group, the Becky Buller Band. The show featuring the duo was booked last February, during more hectic pandemic times, and had been postponed due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. But now that things have opened up a bit, Buller and Luberecki are honoring the booking by making a special trip to the Tri-State.
Hailing from Minnesota, Buller headed south to enter the Bluegrass, Old-Time, Celtic and Country Music Program at East Tennessee State University, and she hasn’t looked back. A few years ago, she broke through the glass ceiling at the International Bluegrass Music Association awards show by being the first female artist to win the IBMA Fiddler of the Year Award in 2016.
Since then, Buller has also won the IBMA Songwriter of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year and Gospel Performance of the Year awards.
In normal times, Luberecki is the banjo player in the Becky Buller Band, who won the IBMA Banjo Player of the Year Award in 2018. With a voice made for radio, he is also a DJ on the Sirius/XM satellite radio Bluegrass Junction channel.
Buller and Luberecki will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, on the Mountaineer Opry stage at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center, 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $20 for adults to $5 for kids 12 and under.
A big part of the roots music tradition is the fiddle and banjo duet, which Buller and Luberecki take full advantage of in their duet concerts.
“During the pandemic, Ned and I did some duet stuff and filmed some of it just to stay out there in the mind of the public,” said Buller. “We played in my yard for the neighbors, and we played in his yard for his neighbors as well, and we livestreamed the shows for our fans on social media. So we thought, ‘Hey, why don’t we take this act out on the road?’ We actually booked the Mountaineer Opry in February, but Ned got COVID so we couldn’t do the concert. So this is a redo of that show.”
Both Buller and Luberecki are multi-instrumentalists, which allows them to expand on the bluegrass duet concept.
“We are billing this as ‘All The Banjos Tour 2022,’ because we are bringing four banjos with us,” said Buller. “I have my clawhammer banjo and Ned has his regular ‘Old No. 7’ Gibson banjo, his Deering John Hartford model banjo that is tuned low, and his Rickard Resophonic banjo made in Canada. I also have a Capek banjo uke. We like to switch out instruments during the show. I play the fiddle but he doesn’t play the fiddle, but Ned does play the guitar and I play the guitar.”
Part of the fun of performing in a duo setting is the chance to explore the possibilities and dynamics that are not usually found in a full band setting.
“We do a lot of things in the duo show that we don’t do and can’t really do in a full band performance,” said Buller. “With our duo show, we focus on everything from more progressive music to traditional bluegrass music. With our duo shows, we throw in some crazy songs that don’t really fit with what the band does, including some old jazz standards and James Taylor covers as well as things that have been recorded on his solo albums and my albums. We try to take requests, and we tell the story behind the songs.”
Buller still loves the full band shows, which begin again at the end of this month, including another appearance on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. So Buller and Luberecki consider this brief duo run an inspiring musical endeavor.
“One of my favorite quotes ever is from the Broadway musical ‘Hello, Dolly,’ where she says, ‘My late husband, Ephraim Levy, used to say, “If you have to live from hand-to-mouth, you’d better be ambidextrous,”’” said Buller. “So, while Ned and I did do the duet show during the pandemic, this weekend will be our first foray into doing these duo shows out and in front of a live audience. But it is fun and I enjoy it. It works you harder, and it is challenging me more because you can lean on a band for so much.”
Look for a new single by Buller called “Mill Worker” to be released on all streaming outlets by the Dark Shadow Record label Aug. 19. Also look for Buller and her band on the Grand Ole Opry on Aug. 27, which you can view on the Circle TV network and listen to live at wsmonline.com.
