Becky Buller, joined by Ned Luberecki, performs Saturday at the Mountaineer Opry in Barboursville.

Jason Myers

BARBOURSVILLE — This Saturday, award-winners Becky Buller and Ned Luberecki will perform at the Mountaineer Opry.

Buller usually tours with her own bluegrass group, the Becky Buller Band. The show featuring the duo was booked last February, during more hectic pandemic times, and had been postponed due to a COVID-19 diagnosis. But now that things have opened up a bit, Buller and Luberecki are honoring the booking by making a special trip to the Tri-State.

