ASHLAND — Jeremy Camp is a gospel artist who has stayed true to his calling, despite having some wild years in his youth and losing his wife to cancer in 2001. Now remarried and raising three kids, the preacher’s son from Lafayette, Indiana, has gone on to chart more than 40 No. 1 gospel hits, has recorded five gold albums and garnered five Dove Awards, three American Music Awards and a Grammy Award nomination.
On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Camp will perform at the historic Paramount Arts Center at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland. The concert begins at 7 p.m., and tickets range from $22 to $150. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com and jeremycamp.com.
Now living in Nashville, Camp has positive memories of growing up in Lafayette.
“For me, it was a small town and there you get to know, pretty much, a lot of people in the town, especially when you play Friday night football,” said Camp. “I think it was neat to be a part of a community where you can watch your father’s church grow, as my dad was a pastor for years and still is. So, to watch the church grow from just a few people to a couple of hundred people was fun to see and for me, that was a good character-building season.”
Being a preacher’s kid, however, can be rough, as those kids see their parents both at church and at home and they are expected to act a certain way. When a preacher’s kid rebels, everybody tends to know about it. Camp had his moment in the sun as a teenager but soon turned his negative path into a positive one.
“For me, it was one of those things where I didn’t rebel as far as wanting to do other kinds of music, but in high school it was more of playing sports and getting into that scene,” said Camp. “I played sports and I partied a little bit and God gripped my heart when I was 16 and just said, ‘I have plans for you. You need to turn from what you are doing.’ He was literally speaking pretty clearly to me and said, ‘I love you, you’re on the edge of a cliff, and you’re ready to fall off and I love you too much to see you do fall off of that cliff. Come and follow me. I want to use you.’ That was the moment in my life where I said, ‘OK, I will surrender my heart to you.’” As far as my friends after that, some would say things like, ‘Oh. Good for you,’ and that type of response. But I just tried to keep loving Jesus and growing in Him and here I am today, seeing other’s lives being changed — and that is why I do what I do.”
Soon, Camp figured out that music was the best way for him to share his story and beliefs.
“I started playing the guitar and saw that the doors just kept opening for me,” said Camp. “It wasn’t necessarily something where I heard God say, ‘You have to do music,’ but it was more like He just kept opening those doors for me to play to the point where I thought, ‘I think this is what I’m supposed to be doing.’ I wasn’t pushing things. I wasn’t trying to make it happen, so I just knew that it was God’s hand leading me to do what I was supposed to do. I did the typical garage-band thing when I was 17 and did my first recording when I was 20, which was kind of a little garage demo. Then I did a better EP recording when I was 21 and then I finally got signed and that album came out 20 years ago, in September of 2002.”
Camp’s first wife had died from cancer about one year earlier, and it shook him to his core.
“I had my moments of anger and hurt when dealing with that, and grief is difficult,” said Camp. “But, honestly, God walked me through it, which was a beautiful picture of his faithfulness, and He was patient with me when I was broken and hurting. He continued to, as scripture says, ‘Be near the brokenhearted,’ and He was and it got me through it. So now, I still share it to this day, about God’s faithfulness amidst hardship.”
That kind of message as expressed through music can reach a lot of people, and when Camp meets his fans, he gets to hear their stories in real time as certain songs positively affect certain folks.
“I think, for me, hearing those stories every night, it makes you realize that God is still using my music,” said Camp. “I think that if I did not hear those stories about God using my music or my personal story, I would have stopped playing long ago. I don’t want to play just music. I want my music to be Christ-centered and glorified. The stories I hear are encouraging and, for me, it is a humbling thing because I’m just somebody that God decided to use to play music and I am not any more special than anybody else.”
