ASHLAND — Jeremy Camp is a gospel artist who has stayed true to his calling, despite having some wild years in his youth and losing his wife to cancer in 2001. Now remarried and raising three kids, the preacher’s son from Lafayette, Indiana, has gone on to chart more than 40 No. 1 gospel hits, has recorded five gold albums and garnered five Dove Awards, three American Music Awards and a Grammy Award nomination.

On Wednesday, Sept. 28, Camp will perform at the historic Paramount Arts Center at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland. The concert begins at 7 p.m., and tickets range from $22 to $150. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com and jeremycamp.com.

