ASHLAND — Jazz pianist and vocalist Laila Biali can trace her love of music to her family life in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, when she was a child.
Her mother had a German piano in the house that had been in the family for a long time, on which she played hymns and simple standards. One day, however, when Biali was 3-and-a-half years old, she approached the piano and tried to play the melody of the “Sesame Street” TV show theme on the keys.
That prompted Biali’s journey into years of piano lessons as she realized early on that she had a prodigious desire to share the feelings that music imparted in her to other people.
Biali was soon on track to becoming a concert pianist.
“My mom tells me that I would dance around the house to the classical music that she always had playing and I would sometimes call a friend of mine on our old analog phone that we all had in our home in the 1980s, and I would hold the receiver up and hold it like a radio so I could play one of Rachmaninoff’s concertos for them,” said Biali. “To me, the music was so exciting and I just wanted to share it with everybody. Music felt like this magic, healing potion to me, and because that is how it made me feel, I wanted to make other people feel that way as well. That is when I decided that I wanted to be a musician for a living.”
Several years later, however, Biali injured her arm in a car accident when she was 15. The injuries were bad enough that it affected her chances of becoming a classical pianist. At the time, she had just entered a new music school, and amid her frustrations, she noticed other students there playing jazz music.
“This music school in our neighborhood had a robust jazz program, and because I was injured and could no longer pursue classical music, I thought that I would try my hand at jazz, but it was very complicated,” said Biali. “Initially, I didn’t like it at all. Jazz music was so different and foreign, and I was injured and I felt like I was in a rebound relationship, as classical music was my first love. But I eventually found musicians that bridged that gap for me, like Keith Jarrett and Chick Corea, jazz pianists who brought the language and harmonies from classical music into the world of jazz. That is when I really began to fall in love with that music.”
Classical music is mostly devoid of improvisation, while jazz music is full of improvisation, so Biali had some hurdles to overcome while pursuing this new genre.
“Improvisation used to make me sick to my stomach because I was so afraid of it,” said Biali. “It really wasn’t until I was in college that I began to love to improvise. I would make stuff up on the piano all of the time as a kid, so I was a natural improviser. But as soon as I felt like I was being evaluated for what I might play in jam sessions, I became deeply afraid and deeply intimidated. So it really wasn’t until I was in my mid-20s that I began to enjoy it and have fun with it. It took playing with musicians who were really safe and loving and supportive, because jazz can be cutthroat and exclusionary and snobby, which was not at all what jazz was like in its initial form.”
Because of those experiences, Biali’s current jazz music is geared toward listeners of all kinds. She has a knack for mixing jazz sensibilities with songs and melodies written by artists such as Joni Mitchell and Neil Young, and she also continues that jazz tradition of playing music from the Great American Songbook.
On Saturday, June 11, Biali will perform at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland at 8 p.m. as a part of the venue’s Jazz Alley Series. Tickets range from $15 for students to $35 for adults.
For this performance, Biali is rounding out her trio by bringing in musician friends from Nashville including Jordan Perlson, a Grammy Award-nominated drummer who has performed with everyone from jazz legend Gary Burton to Alison Brown and Snarky Puppy, and bassist Jimmy Sullivan, who was a winner of the Best Jazz Instrumentalist honor at the Nashville Industry Music Awards.
The best way to fall in love with the music of Biali is to seek out the official video on YouTube of her original song “Satellite” (tinyurl.com/BialiHigh).
Married to an American musician, Biali has lived in both New York City and Toronto in recent years. In Canada, she has won a Juno Award — the Canadian equivalent of a Grammy — and she also hosts the “Saturday Night Jazz” radio show on the CBC network.
In New York City, Biali has performed at Carnegie Hall and was in the right place at the right time to be asked to collaborate with Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist Sting. She appears on Sting’s new album “The Bridge” and also performed on the PBS Great Performances concert special “Sting — A Winter’s Night,” which was filmed at Durham Cathedral in England.
“My friend Lisa Fischer, who toured with the Rolling Stones for 25 years, called me up back before I had ever met her and left a voicemail saying, ‘Hey, I’m wondering if you could audition for this project with Sting?’” said Biali. “I thought, ‘There is no way I’m going to make the cut.’ I was living in NYC at the time and off I went to the audition, and I was selected to sing on his ‘Winter’s Night’ project. That was the beginning of a dream come true.”
The next thing Biali knew, she was in Italy rehearsing with Sting.
“When I first worked with him, we were all whisked away to his villa in Tuscany, which was extraordinary, and we all worked together for many hours and had dinner together,” said Biali. “We talked about all kinds of things, including about music and songwriting, and Sting said, ‘I’ve always felt that songs are like a slab of marble and it’s my job to keep chipping away at it until I find that song’s shape.’ And he’s right, because when you write a new song, the song’s shape is already suggested and kind of already there, and to some degree you are the one crafting it, but you are also divining it, like there is a little bit of a mystical element to the songwriting process.”
Those themes are evident when listening to Biali’s aforementioned song “Satellite,” which has become her signature piece.
“Songwriting can be almost spiritual for some people, and for me it certainly is,” said Biali. “I try to find the heart of what I’m trying to communicate in the song. As for ‘Satellite,’ I wrote that when I was a new mom, but it kind of became a pandemic theme because the concept of the song is about being away from the people you love and trying to imagine them closer to us.”
As for Biali’s upcoming show at the Paramount, her goal is to be inclusive and actively invite the audience into her music.
“Music is a learning experience, and it all contributes to your understanding of what it is to present a live show, to entertain and connect,” said Biali. “At the end of the day, we are here to entertain. But more than that, we are here to connect. To me, no matter what your field is, especially for an artist and a performer, the goal and objective is to connect with the audience and to have a meaningful exchange with them.”