HUNTINGTON — The Fly In Cafe near the east end of Huntington at the Robert Newlon Airpark and campground are not only the home of the popular Fly In Music Festival held every August, but also a new destination for live bluegrass in the winter months thanks to its newly built indoor stage.
On Friday, Feb. 4, the Lonesome River Band will arrive at the Fly In Cafe for a show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Only 150 tickets will be sold for this concert, with tickets going for $15 ahead of time and $20 the day of the event. The Fly In Cafe restaurant and bar will open at 5 p.m. and remain open throughout the evening. A limited number of full hook-up RV campsites are available for reservation by calling 304-733-1240.
The Lonesome River Band has won three International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Awards over the years. Its leader Sammy Shelor has won five IBMA Banjo Player of the Year Awards as well as been honored with the 2011 Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Bluegrass and Banjo.
As a fellow banjo player, Shelor began his interview with The Herald-Dispatch with a tribute to J.D. Crowe, the IBMA Hall of Fame banjo picker from Lexington, Kentucky, who performed often in the Tri-State over the years before he died a little over a month ago.
“I probably met J.D. Crowe for the first time around 1978,” said Shelor.
“I grew up in Stuart, Virginia, and the Wayside Park bluegrass festival took place nearby once a year and its promoter, Cecil Hall, would bring in the top acts for this event. It was also known as the Country Gentlemen Festival as they were the host band. So, that was the first place I ever saw J.D. Crowe and the New South play live, when Keith Whitley, Jimmy Goodreau, Bobby Slone and Steve Bryant were in J.D.’s band. So, 5 miles from my house, I was in bluegrass heaven for one week every year. Missy Raines (10-time and current IBMA Bass Player of the Year) used to come to that festival every summer, and we were about the same age then and we grew up jamming together. I remember one year, when her and I were sitting up on the hillside at that festival watching J.D. Crowe and the New South play, we looked at each other and said, ‘That is what I want to do.’ We were about 14 or 15 years old and that is what we decided, sitting their together — that we were going to become professional musicians.”
The Lonesome River Band has been together in various configurations for four decades and Shelor has led the outfit for about 30 of those years. For almost 20 years, guitarist, songwriter and lead singer Brandon Rickman fronted the group. Just a couple months ago, however, Rickman decided to get off the road to stay closer to his home and to his family.
“Brandon spent 20 years in the band, which is unusual for bluegrass, but I try to treat my guys good so they stay around, treating them like I want to be treated,” said Shelor. “Brandon did a great job with us. He is one of the finest rhythm guitar players in our business and a great songwriter and singer. But he got to the point in life where his boys needed him more than I did. He’s got an 11-year-old and an 8-year-old, and they need him there. And with him living in Nashville and playing with a band based in Virginia, he was spending two or three days on the road just to play one gig at times. He was burned out with that, and that happens to a lot of us. Plus, the year off due to the COVID pandemic changed a lot of people’s lives in the music business.”
With Rickman now settled down in his wife’s home state of West Virginia, Shelor decided to try to bring some younger folks into the band, adding some fresh outlooks and energy to the group.
“After Brandon left, I had about six weeks to find a replacement so I started listening to singers,” said Shelor. “At the same time, I gave our mandolin player and singer Jesse Smathers the choice to move back to playing the guitar, and he took it. So, I began to look for good singers that could also play the mandolin, and a good friend of mine David Lay sent me a video one night of a young man named Adam Miller who was in the Bluegrass, Old-time, Country and Celtic Music Program at East Tennessee State University in Johnson City, Tennessee. When I heard Adam sing, I immediately quit looking for someone else and I started talking to him about coming into the band. It took about three weeks to get everything ironed out, but he joined the group. For his young age, he’s got more maturity in his voice than I have heard in a long time.”
Along with Shelor on banjo, Adam Miller on lead vocals and mandolin and Smathers on guitar and vocals, the Lonesome River Band features Cameron Keller on the bass and Mike Hartgrove on fiddle.
The Lonesome River Band is releasing a new single Friday as they come into town to perform, one of four singles to come out in the next few months featuring the new lineup. The group will also be on the bill of the big Fly In Music Festival happening Aug. 25-27, where they will perform along with Sideline, Kenny and Amanda Smith, Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass, Don Rigsby, the Bing Brothers featuring Jake Krack and 16 other bands.
“We are so pleased to see a new bluegrass venue in the state of West Virginia,” said Shelor. “Its location is great for our Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia friends. This is a new venue, and this will be the first show of 2022 so this is something to celebrate for us. We are looking forward to a great time with our LRB friends.”