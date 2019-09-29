A gene is the basic physical and functional unit of heredity. The Human Genome Project estimated that humans have between 20,000 and 25,000 genes. In recent years, we've learned much about how genes work and why some diseases run in families. While we can't change our genes, knowing we have a higher-than-average chance of developing certain diseases, such as breast cancer, can help us take steps to lower our risks.
Sometimes the instructions in our genes are changed through something called a mutation. Mutations can sometimes cause a disease or they can increase a person's risk for a particular disease. Inherited mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, for example, raise a woman's risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer. Having these mutations does not mean that a woman will definitely develop one of these cancers; it just means she's at a higher risk of doing so.
According to the National Cancer Institute, about 12 percent of women who don't have these mutations will develop breast cancer at some point in their lives. In contrast, about 75 percent of women with the BRCA1 mutation and 69 percent of those with BRCA2 mutations will develop breast cancer by age 80.
So how can you assess your own risk? The first step is to compile your family health history. Find information on both sides of your family about hereditary conditions, diet, habits and environment of your family members. Identify trends and patterns of disease that may lead to treatment or prevention. Collect information about your parents, siblings and children, as well as extended family, such as aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents. Then share this information with your healthcare provider to find ways to lower your risk through lifestyle changes, medical treatments and regular screenings.
An abnormal gene that increases breast cancer risk is more likely to run in your family if:
- Three or more women in your family have had breast and/or ovarian cancer, particularly if breast cancer is diagnosed before age 50.
- A close relative has had cancer involving both breasts.
- There is both breast and ovarian cancer in your family.
- Men in your family have had breast cancer.
- There is breast or ovarian cancer in your family and a family history of prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, or melanoma.
- Your family is of Eastern European Jewish descent.
If any of these is true for either side of your family, you may be a candidate for genetic testing. Both St. Mary's Regional Cancer Center and Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center offer genetic testing, as well as counseling to help explore your options based on your results. We also provide guidance on which other members of your family might be appropriate for testing.
We know that early detection is a key component to the successful treatment of breast cancer and genetic testing can be an important tool in early detection. But it's only one tool. Knowing your family history and sharing it with your health care provider are also extremely important. Genetic testing helps you make informed medical and lifestyle changes that can provide a sense of relief and an opportunity to help educate other family members about potential risk. Having this knowledge supports peace of mind and confidence to help you and your family make the best decisions for your overall health.
Aynessa Mondlak, RN, MSN, FNP-BC, OCN, is the administrative director of oncology services and a provider at St. Mary's Breast Center and the Hereditary Cancer Risk Assessment Program at St. Mary's Regional Cancer Center. For more information about St. Mary's Regional Cancer Center, visit www.st-marys.org. For more information about the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center, visit www.edwardsccc.org.