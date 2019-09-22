Cabell Huntington Hospital

June 25

Pierson — Kelly Lou Pierson, a daughter, Journeigh Grace Anne Pierson.

Sept. 9

Aguime — Jose Juan Aguime and Brandi Marie Day, a daughter, Everly Rose Aguime.

Burnside — Anthony Lawrence Burnside, Jr. and Tiara Nichole Harris, a son, Avant Le’Prince Burnside.

Carter — Mr. and Mrs. Larry Eric Hie Carter, a daughter, Isabella Katherine. Mrs. Carter is the former Wendi Nicole Varney.

Davidson — Mr. and Mrs. Erics Michael Davidson, a son, Briggs Michael. Mrs. Davidson is the former Shelby Lynn Belville.

Dunkle — Mr. and Mrs. Bradley David Dunkle, a daughter, Charlotte Anne. Mrs. Dunkle is the former Amanda Kathryn Scott.

Perry — Mr. and Mrs. James David Perry III, a son, Bennett Wells Ander. Mrs. Perry is the former Amber Lee Elizabeth White.

Sept. 10

Brown — Gregory Dakota Brown and April Rose Ward, a son, Ryder Dale Brown.

Frazier — Peggy Ann Mullins, a daughter, Emma Gayle Kaye Frazier.

Hay — Mr. and Mrs. Chad Michael Hay, a son, Weston Taylor. Mrs. Hay is the former Kayla Elizabeth Taylor.

Linville — Christopher Lee Linville and Megan Ann Lassiter, a daughter, Klarah Lynn Linville.

Lycans —Brandon Matthew Lycans and Samantha Jeanelle O’Neill, a daughter, Graecyn Livia Lycans.

Paul — Mr. and Mrs. Isaiah Aiden Paul, a daughter, Lillianna Grace. Mrs. Paul is the former Ashlie Nicole Simpkins.

Torlone — Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Aron Torlone, a daughter, Nora Elizabeth. Mrs. Torlone is the former June Elizabeth Bartlett.

Sept. 11

Bartram — Briana Paige Daniels, a son, Malachi Jayse Harold Bartram.

Eplin — Dakota Neil Eplin and Samantha Gayle Lambert, a son, Aiden Lee Eplin.

Nelson — Brittney Fay Nelson, a son, Jadon Major-Isaiah Nelson.

Runyan — Lindsey Rebecca Nix, a daughter, Emily Arialyn Runyan.

Sept. 12

Bray — Virgil Lee Bray and Tabatha Mae Cooper, a son, Liam Cade Bray.

Cook — Mr. and Mrs. Ashton Arya Cook, a daughter, Caroline Elizabeth. Mrs. Cook is the former Virginia Michelle Price.

Harden — Mr. and Mrs. Travis Ray Harden, a son, Tyler Ray. Mrs. Harden is the former Kimberly Marie Fenney.

King — Jared Ryan King and Rebecca Rachel Hill, a son, Griffin David King.

Sept. 13

Baker — Jamie Allen Baker and Samantha Marie Marshall, a daughter, Sienna Leigh Baker.

Dillow — David Jacob Dillow and Rebekah Paul Runyon, a son, Kaylum David Dillow.

Edwards — Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Meade Edwards, twin daughters, Tally Wren and Clover Anne. Mrs. Edwards is the former Reagan Leigh Hale.

Hughes —Joshua Daryl Hughes and Ashley Dawn Conley, a son, Ryver Ashton Hughes.

Hooser — Lakin Korie Thacker, a daughter, Aaliyah Sky Hooser.

Lewis — Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Benton Eugene Lewis, a son, Noble Benton. Mrs. Lewis is the former Whitney Shannon Stanley.

Sept. 14

Akers — Tyler William Lee Akers and Olivia Ann Minton, a son, Elijah Graysen Akers.

Mcafee — Constance Shari Mcafee, a son, Jaxson, Leonydus Mcafee.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

Sept. 9

Ferguson — Jonathon Ferguson and Makhayla Poare, a daughter, Nevaeh Nicole Ferguson.

Sept. 10

Cook — Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Cook, a daughter, Baylee Marie. Mrs. Cook is the former Ashley Clary.

Sept. 11

Cruz — Mr. and Mrs. Jeremiah Cruz, a son, Jonah Raymond. Mrs. Cruz is the former Carla Pemberton.

Hooks — Mr. and Mrs. Scott Hooks, a son, Logan Matthew. Mrs. Hooks is the former Sandrea Fortnery.

Sept. 13

Butterbaugh — Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Butterbaugh, a son, Hudson Grey. Mrs. Butterbaugh is the former Chelsey Blagg.

Jenkins — Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Jenkins, a daughter. Solstice Juniper Meadow. Mrs. Jenkins is the former Erin Severns.

