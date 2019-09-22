Cabell Huntington Hospital
June 25
Pierson — Kelly Lou Pierson, a daughter, Journeigh Grace Anne Pierson.
Sept. 9
Aguime — Jose Juan Aguime and Brandi Marie Day, a daughter, Everly Rose Aguime.
Burnside — Anthony Lawrence Burnside, Jr. and Tiara Nichole Harris, a son, Avant Le’Prince Burnside.
Carter — Mr. and Mrs. Larry Eric Hie Carter, a daughter, Isabella Katherine. Mrs. Carter is the former Wendi Nicole Varney.
Davidson — Mr. and Mrs. Erics Michael Davidson, a son, Briggs Michael. Mrs. Davidson is the former Shelby Lynn Belville.
Dunkle — Mr. and Mrs. Bradley David Dunkle, a daughter, Charlotte Anne. Mrs. Dunkle is the former Amanda Kathryn Scott.
Perry — Mr. and Mrs. James David Perry III, a son, Bennett Wells Ander. Mrs. Perry is the former Amber Lee Elizabeth White.
Sept. 10
Brown — Gregory Dakota Brown and April Rose Ward, a son, Ryder Dale Brown.
Frazier — Peggy Ann Mullins, a daughter, Emma Gayle Kaye Frazier.
Hay — Mr. and Mrs. Chad Michael Hay, a son, Weston Taylor. Mrs. Hay is the former Kayla Elizabeth Taylor.
Linville — Christopher Lee Linville and Megan Ann Lassiter, a daughter, Klarah Lynn Linville.
Lycans —Brandon Matthew Lycans and Samantha Jeanelle O’Neill, a daughter, Graecyn Livia Lycans.
Paul — Mr. and Mrs. Isaiah Aiden Paul, a daughter, Lillianna Grace. Mrs. Paul is the former Ashlie Nicole Simpkins.
Torlone — Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Aron Torlone, a daughter, Nora Elizabeth. Mrs. Torlone is the former June Elizabeth Bartlett.
Sept. 11
Bartram — Briana Paige Daniels, a son, Malachi Jayse Harold Bartram.
Eplin — Dakota Neil Eplin and Samantha Gayle Lambert, a son, Aiden Lee Eplin.
Nelson — Brittney Fay Nelson, a son, Jadon Major-Isaiah Nelson.
Runyan — Lindsey Rebecca Nix, a daughter, Emily Arialyn Runyan.
Sept. 12
Bray — Virgil Lee Bray and Tabatha Mae Cooper, a son, Liam Cade Bray.
Cook — Mr. and Mrs. Ashton Arya Cook, a daughter, Caroline Elizabeth. Mrs. Cook is the former Virginia Michelle Price.
Harden — Mr. and Mrs. Travis Ray Harden, a son, Tyler Ray. Mrs. Harden is the former Kimberly Marie Fenney.
King — Jared Ryan King and Rebecca Rachel Hill, a son, Griffin David King.
Sept. 13
Baker — Jamie Allen Baker and Samantha Marie Marshall, a daughter, Sienna Leigh Baker.
Dillow — David Jacob Dillow and Rebekah Paul Runyon, a son, Kaylum David Dillow.
Edwards — Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Meade Edwards, twin daughters, Tally Wren and Clover Anne. Mrs. Edwards is the former Reagan Leigh Hale.
Hughes —Joshua Daryl Hughes and Ashley Dawn Conley, a son, Ryver Ashton Hughes.
Hooser — Lakin Korie Thacker, a daughter, Aaliyah Sky Hooser.
Lewis — Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Benton Eugene Lewis, a son, Noble Benton. Mrs. Lewis is the former Whitney Shannon Stanley.
Sept. 14
Akers — Tyler William Lee Akers and Olivia Ann Minton, a son, Elijah Graysen Akers.
Mcafee — Constance Shari Mcafee, a son, Jaxson, Leonydus Mcafee.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
Sept. 9
Ferguson — Jonathon Ferguson and Makhayla Poare, a daughter, Nevaeh Nicole Ferguson.
Sept. 10
Cook — Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Cook, a daughter, Baylee Marie. Mrs. Cook is the former Ashley Clary.
Sept. 11
Cruz — Mr. and Mrs. Jeremiah Cruz, a son, Jonah Raymond. Mrs. Cruz is the former Carla Pemberton.
Hooks — Mr. and Mrs. Scott Hooks, a son, Logan Matthew. Mrs. Hooks is the former Sandrea Fortnery.
Sept. 13
Butterbaugh — Mr. and Mrs. Herbert Butterbaugh, a son, Hudson Grey. Mrs. Butterbaugh is the former Chelsey Blagg.
Jenkins — Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Jenkins, a daughter. Solstice Juniper Meadow. Mrs. Jenkins is the former Erin Severns.