HUNTINGTON — A Backyard Bash benefiting Lily’s Place will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Allstate’s Appalachian Family Insurance Co. office in the Eastern Heights plaza, 4341 U.S. Route 60 in Huntington.
There will be food, games, music, prizes and more. A representative from Lily’s Place will be available to answer questions and share information about the organization.
During the month of October, Quote for a Cause will be in full effect. Call 304-736-1040 or stop in Appalachian Family Insurance Co. to get a quote, say it is for Lily’s Place and a donation will be made to the organization. Allstate’s office will be collecting any donations for Lily’s Place during the month; there is an item wish list on Lily’s Place’s website.
Lily’s Place is celebrating six years of helping babies prenatally exposed to drugs and their families get the medical care, support, education and counseling they need to have bright futures.