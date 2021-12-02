HUNTINGTON — The best 2-minute to 50-minute outdoor adventure films made around the world will be featured in Huntington this week during the Banff Mountain Film Festival for one night of sights, sounds and storytelling focused on the great outdoors.
The festival starts each year in Alberta, Canada, where the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity hosts an event that brings in new “films and stories of adventure and exploration from around the world.”
The best films are voted upon and the winners not only get the prestigious Banff Awards, but the top films are also chosen for the Banff Mountain Film Festival.
To keep things fresh, the top Banff movies are separated into different groups and distributed so that the Banff Mountain Film Festival in one town will have different films than the one in a neighboring town.
In many places where the Banff Mountain Film Festival is presented, it sells out every year. The outdoor adventure films, which last from just a few minutes to under an hour, are shown in one night, making it a great evening for outdoor enthusiasts as well as those who love good storytelling.
The Banff Mountain Film Festival in Huntington this weekend, hosted by the Marshall Artists Series, will be shown at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. This one-night-only event takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. Tickets are $15.
“Here in Huntington, the Banff Mountain Film Festival is starting to grow by word of mouth,” said Angela Jones, director of marketing for the Marshall Artists Series.
“Every year we also do the International Film Festival, and I think people get confused by what the Banff Mountain Film Festival actually is and how it is different. But once they come to it for the first time and are exposed to it, they are amazed.
“These are real-life action and adventure movies made by outdoor enthusiasts about everything from extreme sports to environmental sustainability.
And they are short films made by talented people from many countries. It is a great event for the whole family, and especially for folks who enjoy outdoor recreation.”
The set of films the Marshall Artists Series is getting from the Banff Mountain Film Festival in 2021 is called the “maple series.”
The movies will consist of seven films that, when combined, add up to 2 hours and 13 minutes of adventure.
The movies will include: “Dog’s Tale,” about hiking through the woods from the perspective of a loyal dog and its superior sense of smell and awareness; “Precious Leader Woman,” about world-class snowboarder Spencer O’Brien, who gave up fame and fortune to return to her remote British Columbia village to embrace her Indigenous heritage and move her people forward in a rugged land; and “Jump To Zero,” about three base jumpers who seek to find non-polluting ways to get to their places of adventure where they do dangerous yet exhilarating jumps.
The rest of the films will be “Can’t Beat This Place For Fun,” about the legendary Fretwater Boatworks school and the desire to teach those who want to learn the art of making wooden dory boats by hand in the manner of Grand Canyon legend Martin Litton; “Inside — A Hole New Ski Experience,” about skiing the ice-filled rock caves in the Grand Ferrand in France and a particularly large ice cave in Slovenia; “Red Rock 15 — Action Directe,” about Melissa Le Neve of France, who spent seven years trying to “successfully climb the most famous sport route on Earth”; and “Breaking Trail,” about Emily Ford, who decided to borrow a sled dog during COVID-19 and become the first woman and person of color to thru-hike Wisconsin’s 1,180-mile Ice Age Trail in the wintertime.