HUNTINGTON — Baptist Temple in Huntington is approaching two new chapters in its history.
The first is the church’s 100th anniversary early this month. The second is the retirement of pastor Andy Magnusson, who has worked at Baptist Temple more than 30 years.
Magnusson moved from one Huntington to another in 1992 after serving in Huntington Baptist Church in New York.
His last service preaching will be in December, but before his departure, he will oversee the 100-year celebration of the church and the building members still call home today. The church has expanded its physical footprint since the 1920s, and membership waxes and wanes over time. Unchanged, according to Magnusson, are the fundamentals — adherence to the Bible and serving the surrounding community.
“Well, we recognize that there are a lot of people in greater Huntington, but also we don’t even have to go too far outside the doors of our church where there are a lot of needs,” Magnusson said.
The church has a blessing box on the corner of 21st Street and 9th Avenue that is filled and emptied by residents and members alike. The church also runs a food pantry and hosts several groups of individuals recovering from drug addiction for their meetings.
“You know, it’s a little sobering at times. Honestly, a lot of us don’t have that kind of elevated need in our own lives. We kind of take it for granted that we’re going to have food to eat tonight, tomorrow, the next day. We’re going to have a house to live in, clothes to wear, but for some people, that’s not a foregone conclusion,” Magnusson said.
Magnusson says meeting the needs of the community is the responsibility of the church, even if those receiving help never share the faith of the church itself.
“God wants us to do that. Even if they never believe in Jesus, he still wants us to reach out and help them and love them,” Magnusson said.
Jill Adkins Jenkins, who grew up attending Baptist Temple and now serves at a church in Atlanta, will speak during the anniversary service about the impact of Baptist Temple on her.
The weekend of Aug. 6 will be a weekend of celebration for the church. Starting at 6 p.m. there will be appetizers and finger foods along with music and conversation. The following Sunday at 10:30 a.m. will include live music from Jason Lovins. Lunch is provided after the service.
