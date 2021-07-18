HUNTINGTON — A Capella in the Park, set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 24, at Ritter Park in Huntington, is an open-air rehearsal with the ThunderTones that offers an opportunity to hear some close four-part harmony sung by both men and women. Music will be available for people to try singing with the chorus, if they want.
Formerly an all-male chorus, the ThunderTones began welcoming women into their membership in 2018, under Everyone in Harmony, a membership drive by the Barbershop Harmony Society. Currently the membership is approximately two-thirds men and one-third women. In addition to presenting an annual show, the chorus performs all over the Tri-State for various celebrations.
The ThunderTones’ show this year is Midnight Special, featuring songs from the 1970s and ’80s. The show is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
Under the direction of Steve Patrick, the ThunderTones rehearse at 7 p.m. every Thursday at the MCA Building, 836 4th Ave., in Huntington. Visitors are always welcome; call 304-302-6683 for more information.