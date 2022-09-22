BARBOURSVILLE — The Barboursville Fall Festival continues this evening, Sept. 22, and will last through Saturday with many events on the schedule.
Today, Thursday, this community get-together will feature the annual parade from 6 to 9 p.m. followed by an open-air street dance that will last into the night.
Friday’s festivities will begin the live-music portion of the weekend. Already in place is the carnival and ride area of the festival, which will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. Arriving on Friday will be the many festival vendors who will be on hand from 5 to 11 p.m.
Performing on Friday evening at 7 p.m. will be the group The Frontmen, featuring a trio of veteran Nashville musicians and singers who spent a lot of quality time fronting some big-name country music bands. The group consists of Tim Rushlow, who spent nine years singing for the band Little Texas; Larry Stewart, who has sung with Restless Heart for 24 years; and Richie McDonald, who enjoyed 16 years as the lead singer for the band Lonestar.
Saturday, Sept. 24, finds the Barboursville Fall Festival starting early with the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast taking place from 7 to 11 a.m. The annual car show will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. High noon will find the professional wrestling matches getting underway when the high-flying entertainers of the BTW — Big Time Wrestling — troupe come to town to duke it out in the squared circle.
Saturday will also feature a performance by rock-and-roll singer Steve Augeri and his band. Augeri fronted the rock group Tall Stories and the major-label hard-rock band Tyketto before getting the call to be the lead singer of the legendary hit-making rock band Journey.
Faced with the unenviable task of following former lead singer Steve Perry, Augeri spent eight years with Journey, first appearing on the song “Remember Me,” which was on the soundtrack of the popular movie “Armageddon.” That 1998 album would go on to reach the No. 1 slot on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart while reaching the quadruple-platinum level of sales in the U.S., and the recording also sold millions of copies around the world.
Augeri would go on to occupy the lead vocal chair for Journey on their albums “Arrival,” “Red 13” and “Generations.” He also appeared on the group’s platinum-selling live concert DVD called “Journey 2001.” Look for Augeri’s latest single “Bated Breath” on YouTube.
The band Non Friction will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday followed by Steve Augeri at 8:30 p.m.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.