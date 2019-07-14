The Herald-Dispatch
BARBOURSVILLE - The 2019 Barboursville Fall Fest Queen and Teen Pageant is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 in the Barboursville Middle School Auditorium. It is open statewide to contestants ages 13 to 15 (entry fee $100) and queen contestants ages 16 to 21 (entry fee $150). Contestants who are 15 years old on the day of the pageant who will be 16 by Jan. 1 may choose to compete in teen or queen division. Queen will receive $1,200, WVAFF competition gown, and prize package. Teen Queen will receive $500 and prize package.
The pageant is a one-day event with personal interviews beginning held at 10 a.m. at the Village of Barboursville City Hall. Contestants will report to Barboursville Middle School at 2 p.m. and doors are open to the public at 6:15 p.m. with admission being $10 per person. Children 5 and under and visiting royalty in crown and sash will be admitted free.
Phases of competition for Queen contestants are personal interview, interview attire, onstage interview, and evening gown. Teen contestants will compete in personal interview, interview attire, and evening gown. The Queen and Teen will reign over the Barboursville Fall Fest to be held Sept. 19-21. The Queen will represent the Barboursville Fall Fest in January at an all expenses paid to the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals Pageant in Charleston.
Postmark deadline for application, entry fee, and 5x7 black and white or color photo is Wednesday, Aug. 14. Applications can be completed at www.barboursville.org. Mail application, photo, and entry fee to Village of Barboursville, P.O. Box 266, Barboursville, WV 25504. Emailed headshot photo for program book must also be sent to bmills2558@zoominternet.net by Aug. 14 deadline.
For more information, contact Director Beverly Mills at bmills2558@zoominternet.net, on Facebook, or 304-633-7191 .
The 2019 Barboursville Fall Fest Children's Pageant is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10, at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw St. in Barboursville. Attire is gown or fancy dress, long or short (no glitz). Applications can be completed at www.barboursville.org. Registration is at 11 a.m. with the pageant beginning at noon. Contestant entry fee is $50. Overalls are $10 each or $30 for all four and include Most Photogenic, Best Dressed, Best Personality, and Most Beautiful/Most Handsome. Overalls are optional and will not affect the outcome of the seven age division winners. $80 is the total to enter pageant and all Overalls. Age divisions are Baby Miss Fall Fest (birth-11 months), Wee Miss Fall Fest (1-2 years), Tiny Miss Fall Fest (3-4 years), Little Miss Fall Fest (5-7 years), Jr. Miss Fall Fest (8-10 years), Miss Pre-Teen Fall Fest (11-12 yrs) and Fall Fest King (birth to 12 years).
All contestants will receive a crown. Each age division winner will receive a custom-made sash, crown, and trophy. Overall winners will receive a trophy. Entry fee and application should be mailed along with a color or black and white 5x7 or larger photo (if entering Most Photogenic Overall) to Village of Barboursville, PO Box 266, Barboursville, WV 25504. Entry fee/overall fee, photo and application must be received by Wednesday, Aug. 1, and can be mailed or delivered to the Village of Barboursville City Hall. The Barboursville Fall Fest Queen and Teen Pageant is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24, and the seven age division winners from the children's pageant are to be introduced on stage.
The Barboursville Fall Fest will be held Sept. 19-21. All contestants are invited to participate in the Barboursville Fall Fest Parade to be held Thursday, Sept. 19. Contact Director Beverly Mills at bmills2558@zoominternet.net, on Facebook, or 304-633-7191.
Pageant admission will be $5 per person with one "contestant parent" being admitted free.