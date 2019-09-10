BARBOURSVILLE - The Barboursville Library, located at 728 Main St., is having a fall book sale starting Monday, Sept. 16, at 9 a.m.

There will be old books, gently used books, children's books, DVDs and CDs to purchase.

Hardback books will be $1 each. Paperback books, DVDs and CDs will be 50 cents each.

The sale will continue daily during library hours until Saturday, Sept. 28.

Barboursville Library's hours are as follows: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. On Tuesday and Thursday, the hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Saturday, the hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 304-736-4621.

