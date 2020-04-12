MILTON — Barboursville Middle School, with students Max Dawson, Reese Dunlap, Caleb Ferguson and Megan McClanahan, won the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History’s Region 2 tournament for the 2020 West Virginia History Bowl on Saturday, Feb. 22, at Milton Middle School.
Huntington Middle School Team One, with students Andrew Bowen, Christian Garnes, Caroline Rollyson and Charlotte Tigchelaar, was the runner-up. Region 2 is made up of students from Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo and Wayne counties.
The West Virginia History Bowl, for eighth graders, features questions compiled by the staff of Archives and History about the state’s architecture, arts, culture, geography, government, history, people, literature and sports.
The Archives and History staff has developed more than 2,000 questions for its online Quick Quizzes. Teams that are preparing for the History Bowl tournaments may use the Archives and History Daily Trivia and Quick Quizzes as helpful tools from the department’s website, www.wvculture.org/history.