The Rotary Club of Barboursville was presented the 2018-19 Rotary Citation with Gold Distinction by District Governor Shari Messinger on Oct. 23. Past Club President Bret Hensley received the award on behalf of the club.
The Rotary Club of Barboursville is one of two clubs out of 26 total clubs in District 7550 to be awarded the citation. This is the fifth consecutive year that the Rotary Citation with Gold Distinction has been earned by the Barboursville club.
Only 7% of the 35,000 plus Rotary Clubs worldwide earn the Rotary Citation with Gold Distinction, the highest recognition. The citation recognizes Rotary clubs for an array of achievements that promote membership growth, enhance humanitarian service through the Rotary Foundation, and strengthen the network through the family of Rotary. By qualifying for the Rotary Citation with Gold Distinction clubs contribute to Rotary’s strategic goals and multiply the impact of their good work through the collective focus of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs worldwide.
There are 27 different goals that clubs may choose from overall, 13 of which must be achieved, among each of the following areas: Humanitarian Service, Membership Development and Retention, New Generations Service, The Rotary Foundation Giving, Rotary Central Website Online Tool Adoption and Public Image.