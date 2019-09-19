HUNTINGTON - Since beginning as small block party 39 years ago, the Village of Barboursville's Fall Fest has evolved into a carnival, concert and a reunion of sorts.
The festival begins Thursday at 6 p.m. with a parade through downtown and dancing in the streets afterward. There will be rides, inflatables for children, local food and several musical performances before the festival ends Saturday.
The festival has grown larger each year since it was created 39 years ago, said Baboursville Mayor Chris Tatum.
"I think I was probably at the very first one, I think I can remember it pretty well," Tatum said. "It's pretty neat to be working for the city that I grew up in and seeing what it's grown into during that time."
In addition to being one of the village's largest events, Tatum said it serves as a homecoming and reunion for many people.
"There are families that plan that week to come and stay with their families that have grown up here," he said. "It's a great time to catch up with people you went to school with or people you don't normally get to see often."
Thursday's parade will be led by grand marshal Randall Reid Smith, commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Culture and History.
"We always try to recognize someone who has contributed to the area and Randall Reid Smith is our grand marshal," Tatum said. "He is from Barboursville and he flies the Barboursville flag where ever he goes."
Thursday's parade will wrap up around 9 p.m. with a planned dance through the streets. On Friday, there will be a concert beginning at 7 p.m. with music by Big Planet Soul and Foreigner's Journey. There will be more music Saturday, beginning at 6:30 p.m., from Going Vertical, Canaan Cox and Emerson Drive.
From Thursday to Saturday there will also be a carnival grounds with rides, games and tasty treats.
The carnival is open from 5 to 10 p.m. on Thursday and from 5 to 11 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, the carnival is open from noon to 11 p.m.
There will also be a petting zoo from BARKer Farms from 4 to 9 p.m. on Friday. The Lions Club of Barboursville will be flipping flapjacks at the annual pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Saturday's events will also include the Bluegrass Wrestling Championship beginning at noon.
About a year of off-and-on planning goes into making the festival a success, said Brandi Beasley, executive director of the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau.
"We try to make it very family friendly with plenty of things to do for all ages," Beasley said.
To learn more about Fall Fest, visit Barboursville.org or search for "Barboursville Fall Fest" on Facebook.
Travis Crum is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. He may be reached by phone at 304-526-2801.