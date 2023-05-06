Teacher: Paul Martin, Spring Valley
High School, Wayne County
West Virginia State
Winner
2nd Place — 11th-12th Grade
This past summer I found myself at my Granny and Poppy’s getting sun-poisoning on a much-too-comfortable pool float in the sweltering heat of July. “No, I don’t feel like I’m getting burnt”, I would say, lying through my teeth.
Every now and again I opened my eyes to see the sun beaming back at me. I splashed water on my seared skin to not only cool off but mainly to avoid the attack of horseflies. At some point I must have lost touch with the day and in opening my eyes, I realized the sun was almost set, at least—to the standard of tanning time, that is. I used the pool skim to sift out a dead horsefly and took pride in viewing its unmoving carcass. I discarded that fly and moved on without purpose, as I had done with most of my time, selfishly allowing it to pass while I sat in solitude.
I grabbed a towel to dry off, yet still ran into my Granny and Poppy’s house sopping wet, with chlorine and the heat of the day dripping from my two feet of frizzy blonde hair. I found my hair unmanageable in the summer—it takes on a life of its own; some strands wavy, some curly, and some untamable. Getting a brush through the roots is like preparing to go to war with yourself. Sometimes I want to chop it short and avoid the mess. My Granny always said I had hair like Rapunzel. Soft and blonde, the first head of blonde hair in a line of younger cousins. The first granddaughter.
When I walked in, I shut the door and got chalk on my pruned hands. I smeared a verse written on the chalk paint of the door. It read: Joshua 24:15 “As for me and my household, we will serve the Lord.”
The handwriting was no longer legible, but it barely was when I wrote it years ago. With every step I noticed the careful display of pieces of myself I had left behind in past visits. Lifting myself from my daze in the middle of the kitchen, my Granny stood before me.
“Are you ready to eat?” she said, not really looking for a response—because when your grandmother is cooking, the answer is always yes. They provided without asking. She smiled and retreated to the stove to check the chili, which I knew from the smell alone would be perfect.
She started preparing the first plate for my Poppy. He then joked as he often did, “the service here is terrible!”. Granny giggled and then said something along the lines of, “if you don’t like the service, Wayne—come fix this plate yourself!”
I always watched as she fixed his plate. She placed everything so carefully, always making sure to avoid placing onions on anything because they disgusted him. I wondered if I would ever love somebody like that and, would they be there to see it? Passing over the thought, I carried the plate of food to my Poppy. Soon we all sat down and ate. Poppy always turned on some western show that we could laugh about for an hour but never really remember. I like that the laughing and the way Poppy could push Granny’s buttons is what I remember rather than what I saw on a TV. We didn’t observe silence very often during my visits. I never had to learn “quiet” in my family.
After finishing our meal, we went outside. By this time the sun was all but waving goodbye and the moon had reintroduced itself to the damp leaves on the trees. Poppy started a fire while Granny and I gathered some chairs. Poppy’s English Mastiffs followed behind as I tried to maintain my footing while carrying three chairs at once. I always tried to hold onto more than I could carry.
We were sitting beside the barn, so Poppy insisted on showing me the baby chicks. The barn had withstood the test of time, but it must’ve been longer than I’d thought since my last visit. The barn sat at a slant because a tree had landed on the roof in a storm. The stables had fallen in, but there hadn’t been horses there in some time. The buggy was gone, and I don’t remember what happened to my horse, Tumbleweed. All my memories seemed to have run together. The years had escaped the clutch of my weak hands. I withheld welling tears of joy and remorse.
This was one of the best nights of my life, because it made me realize I could’ve very well been in the middle of a last. I learned strength from my grandparents, too. Looking to my Granny and Poppy, I realized I was new to them even at seventeen years old.
Every time I visit, I’m at a new stage in life. The pictures hung on their walls depict vastly different versions of a girl who has yet to exist to the rest of the world, although I am very real to the people that matter. I am just as simple, young, and immature as before. But I am also aged as I stand on the unmarked graves of animals that I had outlived. All these realizations rained down on me with the ash of the fire. I watched Rollie Pollies crawl from the burning wood. My grandparents looked as youthful as I had never seen them, if only for a moment. The moment escaped me again. I could hear squeaking noises in the chicken coops. I looked at my Poppy who replied simply with, “rats!”
I could then see the hanging white barrels swaying as their contents were ransacked. Poppy grabbed a BB gun and some pellets to load it. He laid some feed down beneath the barn light and we sat patiently. After a few minutes, a small rat fell for our trap. Poppy took a shot and we heard a loud squeal followed by the rat disappearing into the dark. Rat after rat we took down together. Some of the initially lucky rats fell for the trap twice. Squeals of rats and laughter echoed throughout the quiet hills and back to me. I’ve seen more endings than beginnings in my eighteen years of life and seldom have I realized it. In all those years I am still new to my grandparents.
Every time I visit, I am a different version of myself. Every time I say I will come back and visit, responsibility attacks. Growing up has been the enemy. Time has not neglected me; I have neglected time. I no longer have the luxury of believing time is there for me like the rats believing we had provided for them. That luxury was lost with age. I share time with people and places. Someday I will have to apply all the lessons I’ve learned from the people I love, alone. I will fix someone else’s plate before my own. I will provide for the things that provide for me. I will love time that is limited. I will fill the silence with laughter. I will shoot barn rats.