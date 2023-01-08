The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The Better Business Bureau Charitable and Educational Fund, Inc. has announced the scholarship BBB Life Lessons Essay Contest for area high school seniors is now open to receive submissions.

The BBB Life Lessons Essay Contest is a theme-based essay contest that challenges students to reflect on living a life of integrity and ethics. The essays are submitted online and reviewed by a panel of judges. The top six essays will be awarded scholarships ranging from $500-$2,500.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you