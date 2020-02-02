ASHLAND — LearningExpress Library, a highly acclaimed eLearning solution offered free to Boyd County Public Library cardholders, can help students and professionals accomplish their goals without stepping into a classroom through academic skill-building, standardized test prep, career certification test prep and more.

LearningExpress Library offers practice tests that are true previews of the official exams, instant scoring, study plans, downloadable books for skill building, and mobile access. Test-takers can repeat exams and receive explanations of the right and wrong answers.

Searchable eBooks cover academic test preparation, reading skills, civil service exams, real estate, parent guides, math skills, health occupations, military tests, workplace skills, writing skills, career tools, science and U.S. citizenship.

Find out more at http://thebookplace.org/learning-express-library/.

