ASHLAND — Boyd County Public Library’s Midland Gala on Friday, Sept. 10, will offer an advance viewing of the new Midland Branch while fundraising for a proposed new amphitheater at the facility before it opens.
Plans are to add a 150-seat outdoor amphitheater to the east end of the new Midland Branch and extend the use of the covered outdoor patio. The new addition will feature a stage, lighting and sound hookups and terraced grass seating. Events will include concerts, performances and movie nights with the library’s big movie screen.
“There’s nothing like the proposed amphitheater in the unincorporated area of Boyd County,” said Library Director Debbie Cosper in a news release. “We see it being used for summer reading programs, battle of the bands, poetry slams, local thespians, and even small weddings. Use is as broad as our imagination.”
The library will use funds from Midland Gala for construction of the amphitheater and plan to open next summer. The semi-formal event will include a cash bar, dinner catered by The Winchester, entertainment by CounterCulture, and a silent auction. In addition, the library is providing naming opportunities from everything from a new laser projector to the amphitheater itself.
Midland Branch, located at 6686 U.S. 60 just outside of Ashland, will open its doors to the public with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 13. Work began in July 2020 on the new facility, which is part of the library’s seven-year strategic plan.
Boyd County Public Library is the largest public library in eastern Kentucky with more than 40,000 patrons and three locations: Ashland Branch (1740 Central Ave.), Catlettsburg Branch (2704 Louisa St.), Midland Branch (6686 U.S. 60) as well as the online branch at www.thebookplace.org and a mobile app. For more information, call 606-329-0090.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.