Spring is here, which means lawn mowers and other outdoor power equipment are out of storage for work in yards, businesses and other green spaces.
“Think safety first,” says Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing outdoor power equipment, small engine, utility vehicle, golf car and personal transport vehicle manufacturers and suppliers.
“I can’t stress enough to review manufacturer’s safety guidance before starting up any equipment — especially your lawn mower. Review your owner’s manual and do maintenance on your equipment,” Kiser said.
The Outdoor Power Equipment Institute offers these tips for using outdoor power equipment:
If purchasing new equipment, do your research because not all lawn mowers are the same. Whether your mower is a garden tractor, zero turn mower or other, it has a unique design, requirements, weight classification, and other differences that impact how to use it safely. The newest machines have the latest safety standards.
Know your specific machine. Many mowers may look similar but the technology is ever evolving with safety systems. They vary in design, power supply, performance, operating parameters and more. The manufacturer-supplied owner’s manual will guide you in these differences. Read the owner’s manual.
When using mowers on slopes follow the manufacturer’s guidance to the letter.
Do not disable or alter manufacturer-installed safety equipment.
Walk your yard before mowing. Slopes, wet grass and weather may impact equipment performance, as well as safe handling procedures. Pick up sticks and limbs that may have fallen to the ground over the winter and any loose objects that could be hit by a mower. Inspect trees for damaged limbs that may get in your way when mowing.
Look over equipment before use. Check the air filter, oil level and gasoline tank. Watch for loose belts and missing or damaged parts. Replace any parts needed or take your equipment to a qualified service representative.
Use only E10 or less fuel in gasoline-powered outdoor power equipment if it is not designed for higher ethanol blends. Add a fuel stabilizer if you don’t use up all the fuel in the tank right away. Burn off any fuel before storing the mower for more than 30 days.
For battery-powered equipment, only use battery packs specified by the manufacturer. Follow all charging instructions as outlined in the owner’s manual. Be sure to store fuel and batteries safely. Keep batteries away from other metal objects, store them in a climate-controlled area, and never stack batteries.
Keep children and pets away from machines during operation.
Keep your mower clean. It will run more efficiently and last longer. Always remove dirt, oil or grass before using and storing. Store equipment in a dry place, avoiding damp or wet environments.
