Ryan Fischer/The Herald-Dispatch Kids and their teams take their crafts out on the water to race across the lake in the Cardboard and Duct Tape Boat Race on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at Beech Fork State Park in Barboursville.

BARBOURSVILLE - There's plenty of summer left and plenty of ways to enjoy it at nearby Beech Fork State Park. Here's a look at the activities planned for this week as part of the park's Nature and Recreation Program.

Thursday, July 25

Paddle boat races

Residents can visit the boat dock area to take part in races at 6 p.m. - all completely free. The winners will receive a special prize.

Friday, July 26

Selfie scavengers

Visitors can join a scavenger hunt and take a selfie with each object that is on the list. Be the first back to the park's headquarters to meet the naturalist for your prize. Meet behind the headquarters building at noon.

Twilight paddle

Meet the naturalist at the boat dock for some paddle fun. Cost is $5 a boat for a half hour on the lake after hours. Participants will make two trips, one at 7:30 p.m. and one at 8 p.m. Seats are limited, so get there early.

Saturday, July 27

Cardboard and duct tape boat races

Visitors can come to the boat dock at 10:30 a.m. to register and create a boat from cardboard and duct tape. The goal is for the boat to be able to carry people across the lake in this race. All boats must be made before arriving for the races. Races will begin at 11 a.m. Prizes include free camping. Call or visit the office for official rules.

Corn hole

A corn hole tournament is planned at the boat dock. There will be corn hole boards available, but anyone can bring their own boards. The tournament will start at 4 p.m.; come early to sign up.

History alive!

presents Ostenaco

Visit the Campfire Circle at 7 p.m. to meet a reenactor portraying Ostenaco. During the French and Indian War, Ostenaco was a leader of Cherokee warriors who allied with Virginia military leaders against northern tribes fighting with the French. His leadership provided an alliance for the British colonial settlements in much of present West Virginia.

Ostenaco's influence contributed to the expansion of English-speaking people into Western Virginia. Portrayed by Doug Wood.

Sunday, July 28

Nature walk

A naturalist will be available in a morning full of adventure. Visitors can take a short hike on the lost trail to experience nature in the morning hours. Meet at the head of the nature trail at 10 a.m.

Disc golf 101

The naturalist also will partake in a game of disc golf. Learn the goals and rules for an afternoon full of fun and new skills. Meet behind the headquarters building at noon.

