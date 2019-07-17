The Herald-Dispatch
The time is right to learn a new hobby this summer, whether it's the up-and-coming sport of disc golf or the relaxing pastime of bird watching. Here's a look at the activities planned for this week as part of the Park's Nature and Recreation Program.
n Wednesday, July 17
Volleyball and Bocce Ball - Join your fellow campers in a games of volleyball and bocce ball located at the boat dock. Bring your team and your best competitive attitude. Winners will have bragging rights and a free paddle boat rental at the camp boat dock. Games will begin every other hour starting at noon and ending at 8 p.m.
n Thursday, July 18
Paddle Boat Races - Come down the boat dock area to take part in some fun races at 6 p.m., all completely free. The winners will receive a special prize, so bring your speed to the boat docks.
n Friday, July 19
Disc Golf 101 - Join your naturalist in a game of disc golf. Learn the goals and rules for an afternoon full of fun and new skills. Meet behind the park headquarters at 3 p.m.
Movie Night - Come enjoy an evening filled with relaxation with your fellow campers watching a movie. Come to the activity center at 7 p.m.; bring snacks and drinks for you and group and enjoy.
n Saturday, July 20
Critter Crawl - Do you like to play in the creek, and searching for all the critters that lay awake in the water? Join your naturalist at the head of Lost Trail at 1 p.m.
Fishing Tournament - Come out to the boat dock to compete for the biggest fish. Winner will take home bragging rights and a certificate for biggest fish and a free ice cream. Second and third places will also receive certificates for their fish of the day. Meet at the boat dock at 4 p.m.
History Alive! presents Charles Schulz - Come to the activities room at 7 p.m. to meet a re-enactor portraying Charles Schulz, a cartoonist best known as the creator of the Peanuts comic strip that featured Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus and all the rest of the gang. A veteran of World War II, Schulz's first Peanuts strip was published in 1950 in seven newspapers. At the time of his death in 2000 it was appearing in 2,600 papers around the world. Schulz recognized that comics were not just a medium for children. His ability to connect with people through a four-panel strip using dry humor, sarcasm, wit, and melancholy resulted in an ongoing daily narrative that lasted nearly 50 years. The popularity of his characters worldwide put them in demand for television specials, merchandise, movies, books, theatrical productions, and commercials, with NASA spacecraft named in their honor. Charles Schulz is portrayed by James Froemel.
n Sunday, July 21
Early Bird Hike - Come join your naturalist for a relaxing morning full of nature! Meet at the overlook trail at 10 a.m. to take a short hike to overlook the park.
Bird Feeders Craft - Join your naturalist in an afternoon of birds and learn how we can do our part in helping our birds. Create your own bird feeder to take back to either your home or campsite and watch the birds flock to it! Fly on in to our activity center at noon to get started.