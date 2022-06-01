BARBOURSVILLE — Beech Fork State Park, consisting of over 3,000 acres of woodlands and hills, also features a 720-acre lake, hundreds of campsites and cabins, a disc golf course and over 14 miles of hiking and biking trails.
Located 12 miles from Huntington at 5601 Long Branch Road near Barboursville, Beech Fork State Park and its rangers and staff will host a variety of activities throughout the summer planned with the whole family in mind.
On Saturday, June 4, Beech Fork State Park will celebrate National Trail Day by hosting a nature hike at 1 p.m. at the campfire circle.
On Sunday, June 19, the park will celebrate Father’s Day with a Fishing With Dad event. Beginning at 9 a.m. at the boat dock, this is a great opportunity to introduce kids to fishing or introduce dad’s to fishing while surrounded by those with the same goal.
Sunday, June 26, Beech Fork State Park will celebrate National Canoe Day. At 4:30 p.m., the park will host group float on Beech Fork Creek with all participants asked to meet at the boat dock at 4 p.m. If you own a kayak or canoe, you are welcome to bring it. Otherwise, the park has many canoes and kayaks available for rent. The group canoe trip will last about two hours with unique wildlife habitats pointed out along the way. Weather appropriate clothing and sunscreen is suggested. Pre-registration for this event is also suggested so the shuttles can be organized and planned. To pre-register, call 304-528-5794 or send an email to beechforksp@wv.gov.
On Friday, July 22, the History Alive Series will present Doug Wood, who will reenact the life of Gabriel Arthur, who is believed to be the first white man to see the Kanawha Valley while traveling with a group of Native Americans in the late 1600s. In 1674, Arthur was sent from Fort Henry in Virginia to explore more western lands and to establish trade with the Tribes. Arthur became a part of the Tribes as they made raids into Ohio and other areas and eventually they all ended up at the big Moneton Village that the Tribes had established in what is now St. Albans. The presentation will take place at the Activities Room at the park at 7 p.m.
On Saturday, Aug. 22, the Beech Fork Open Disc Golf Championship will take place. To register and get more information, go to www.pdga.com/tour/event/57507.
On Sunday, Sept. 4, a big-time fun event takes place on the lake when the annual Anything That Floats get-together gets started at noon at the boat launch. On this day, participants are asked to bring anything that floats for a day of frivolity on the water, whether it be an air mattress, barrels, inflatables, boats made of duct tape and cardboard or anything else you can think of including regular canoes, kayaks and paddle boards. Crazy outfits are encouraged as well. As for the rules, those 12 and younger must wear a lifejacket while floating in any boat, and those 13 and up must have a life jacket onboard with them on a boat.
Sept. 16-18 marks the celebration of the Life of Mary Ingles. The Mary Ingles Trails Associates organization will create a living history encampment at Beech Fork State Park that highlights the true story of Mary Ingles, who was captured by the Shawnee Tribe yet escaped in what is now northern Kentucky and walked her way back to her home in Virginia while passing through this area. Her amazing and dangerous trip took place 267 years ago as she followed the Ohio River, the Kanawha River and the New River during her trek. There will be activities on that Friday for school groups and the 1700s encampment will then be open to the public for free on Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday, Oct. 8, the Heron Festival will take place at Beech Fork State Park. The family day full of activities will feature free hayrides, pontoon boat rides, live gospel music, pumpkin decorating contest, camper displays, a cruise-in car display, and flea market vendors. Campsites are rentable for a fee.
More information can be found at wvstateparks.com/park/beech-fork-state-park or by calling 304-528-5794.