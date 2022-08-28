The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A 10-week conversational Italian class will be led by John Patrick Grace on Zoom starting Monday, Sept. 12, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The class will coach authentic Italian pronunciation and offer vocabulary suitable for tourism or short stays in Italy. Students will participate in dialogues and role plays, and learn to pose a variety of questions and how to understand the answers.

