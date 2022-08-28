HUNTINGTON — A 10-week conversational Italian class will be led by John Patrick Grace on Zoom starting Monday, Sept. 12, from 7 to 9 p.m.
The class will coach authentic Italian pronunciation and offer vocabulary suitable for tourism or short stays in Italy. Students will participate in dialogues and role plays, and learn to pose a variety of questions and how to understand the answers.
Grace has logged six years of residence in Rome, one as an undergraduate student and five as an Associated Press correspondent covering the Vatican. He holds an M.A. in Italian/French and a Ph.D. in Italian/medieval studies from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
He has taught Italian from beginning levels to advanced translation classes in universities in North Carolina and France for over 14 years. He is fluent in both Italian and French.
