The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Avett Brothers

The Avett Brothers return to Charleston for a show at the Charleston Coliseum on Aug. 23. 

 Courtesy of CRACKERFARM

CHARLESTON — The Avett Brothers could’ve come from anyplace. The band’s music draws on rock, folk, bluegrass, punk and even ragtime. They could’ve come up in Brooklyn, New York or Los Angeles, California.

But they didn’t. They grew up in farm country, in rural America that was Appalachian adjacent.

Bill Lynch can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you