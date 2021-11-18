HUNTINGTON — Bella Consignment is hosting a book launch for local author Joanie Ward Smith from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.
“This event is part of our ongoing support of local authors and artists. Her book is an appealing and sometimes scandalous story set in both the after life and the land of the living. Focusing on the lives of two women who had a strained relationship with the truth, Joanie weaves an intriguing tale mixed with healing and hope,” said Bella Consignment owner Leslee Martin.
Ward Smith, a Huntington native, opened and operated Bella Consignment from 2002 to 2020. She is working on several endeavors, including a how-to book about resale stores and estate sales. Humorous and filled with helpful information, the book will be available in 2022.
Bella Consignment is located at 1104 20th St. in Huntington. It features furniture, home decor, clothing and accessories.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.