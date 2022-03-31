HUNTINGTON — Bella Consignment, at 1104 20th St., Huntington, will host a book launch and book signing for local author and former owner of Bella Consignment, Joanie Ward Smith, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2.
Smith’s newest book, “How to Own and Operate A Resale Store,” is filled with stories and advice based on her 40-plus years of experience in retailing and resale. Smith opened Bella Consignment in Huntington in 2002 and sold the store to Leslee Martin in 2020.
“I am thrilled Joanie has written a how to book about the resale world. I worked for Joanie for 15 years and learned so much from her,” Martin said. “I love the stories she has shared. We had so many good times together, and she captures them in her book. Joanie really loves merchandising and staging. Her guidance about what goes where will help anyone who is in retailing or has a booth in an antique mall. She offers great tips for people who want to conduct estate sales, too.”
In addition to owning her own stores and managing stores for large and small corporations, Smith has taught Retail and Fashion Merchandising classes and business classes through the University of Nevada, Reno. Currently Smith is writing a sequel to her first novel, “Rosa’s Truth,” and working on a book about healing.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.