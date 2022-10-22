HUNTINGTON — Bella Consignment is sponsoring a coat drive for the Cabwaylingo Presbyterian Chapel in Dunlow, West Virginia, from Saturday, Oct. 22, through Saturday, Nov. 12.
According to Addie Likens, youth outreach director with the chapel, approximately 80% of the children in Dunlow live at or below the poverty level.
“We need coats for the children as well as their parents and grandparents. COVID has really interfered with our fundraising, and our resources have dwindled,” she said. “I am grateful Bella Consignment is sponsoring a coat drive for us.”
Dunlow, a community in rural Wayne County, has no local social services, clothing banks or food banks.
Store owner Leslee Chafin Martin said donations of clean, good-condition coats, jackets, hoodies, scarves, hats and gloves for men, women and children will be collected during the drive. The store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Bella Consignment is located at 1104 20th St. in Huntington. For more information, contact Chafin Martin at 304-697-1774.
