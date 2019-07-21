HUNTINGTON — On Sunday, July 28, the Belle of Cincinnati will make a stop in Huntington as part of its summer tour.
"We have been doing this for the past 15 years and enjoy visiting all river cities that are part of this year's summer tour," said Ben Bernstein, who owns and operates The Belle and runs BB Riverboats with his wife, Mary, and their children, Terri and Ben.
The flagship of BB Riverboats, the Belle of Cincinnati has lavish Victorian decor on three climate-controlled decks with seating for up to 700 people. Inside, amenities include full bars, buffet restaurant seating and elevator access, which gives passengers a chance to stroll on the top open-air deck.
For its summer cruise schedule, the Belle of Cincinnati offers guests multiple options for sightseeing cruises as well as brunch, lunch and dinner dining.
While in Huntington there will be a noon to 2 p.m. brunch cruise, a 3:30 to 5 p.m. sightseeing cruise and a 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. dinner cruise.
"We always enjoy traveling the boat to these river cities and showing people a great time," Bernstein said.
Stops are also scheduled through Thursday, Aug. 1, in such Tri-State river cities as Portsmouth and Gallipolis in Ohio; Ashland and Maysville in Kentucky, as well as the Huntington stop.
Bernstein's grandfather and namesake, Ben, started BB Riverboats in 1979 in Covington, Kentucky, booking cruises from the Mike Fink Restaurant. The first cruise took place March 15, 1980.
The current owner is the youngest person to get a captain's license on the river back in 2000.
"I was 19 years old," he said.
Bernstein says there is an atmosphere on the river trips that you can't get anywhere else.
"You can dine at a waterfront restaurant or go to a riverside event at a city park. It's an entertaining trip, it's a great meal and you get to share some great times with family and friends," he said.
Cost for the lunch/brunch cruises is $40 ($23 non-meal) and children $24 ($17 non-meal). Sightseeing cruises are $23 and $17 for children, while dinner cruises are $52 ($23 non-meal) and $37 for kids ($17 non-meal). Boarding times are one hour before the brunch, lunch and dinner cruises and 30 minutes before sight-seeing cruises.
Bernstein added that the Ohio River summer cruises are selling well in all of the cities, and those wanting to get a spot should call to book ahead in advance since group reservations quickly fill the boat's capacity.
To book a reservation, go online at www.bbriverboats.com or call 800-261-8586 or 859-261-8500.
Follow reporter Fred Pace at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.