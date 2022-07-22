HUNTINGTON — The Belle of Cincinnati riverboat will dock at the Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington on Sunday, July 24, during its summer cruise tour with BB Riverboats.
The flagship of BB Riverboats, the Belle of Cincinnati features Victorian decor with three climate-controlled decks, each with a full bar and dance floors, and an open-air top deck for sightseeing.
The Belle has been touring up and downstream since 2004.
Ben Bernstein started BB Riverboats in Covington, Kentucky, in 1979. He began booking cruises from the Mike Fink Restaurant, and the first cruise took off March 15, 1980.
The company gets its name from the two people who started the business, Ben Bernstein and Betty Blake. Blake was a veteran in the riverboat industry who came from the presidency of the Delta Queen Steamboat Co. in Cincinnati.
As a tribute to Blake, Bernstein named the company’s first riverboat the “Betty Blake,” a 400-passenger sternwheeler.
Today, Bernstein’s grandson, Alan Bernstein, is the owner of the riverboat cruise line’s new location in Newport, Kentucky, and the youngest person to get a captain’s license on the river at 19 years old in 2000. Portraits of both Blake and Bernstein hang in the Belle of Cincinnati.
Huntington is the third stop along the riverboat’s annual summer tour. The riverboat recently stopped in Portsmouth, Ohio, on July 21 and 22, and will visit Ashland on July 23; Gallipolis, Ohio, on July 26; and Maysville, Kentucky, on July 27 and 28.
While in Huntington, BB Riverboats will host a lunch cruise from noon to 2 p.m. and a dinner cruise from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. There will also be three opportunities to take a sightseeing cruise, at noon, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Admission for lunch cruises is $46 for adults and $29 for children ages 4 to 12, and dinner cruises are $63 for adults and $45 for children. Admission for sightseeing cruises is $29 for adults and $23 for children.
For more information or to book a reservation, visit the BB Riverboats website or call 800-261-8586.
