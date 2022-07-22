The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Belle of Cincinnati is shown on July 25, 2021, at Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — The Belle of Cincinnati riverboat will dock at the Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington on Sunday, July 24, during its summer cruise tour with BB Riverboats.

The flagship of BB Riverboats, the Belle of Cincinnati features Victorian decor with three climate-controlled decks, each with a full bar and dance floors, and an open-air top deck for sightseeing.

