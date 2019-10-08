HUNTINGTON – Beltone Hearing Aid Center in Huntington announces it’s participating in the Annual Beltone National Food Drive to help fight hunger, joining hundreds of other Beltone Hearing Aid Centers across the country.

Throughout October, people are invited to bring in a non-perishable food item to Beltone Hearing Aid Center located in Huntington, WV at 600 6th Avenue. All food donations will be distributed to Huntington City Mission.

Once people donate, they can choose to make an appointment for a free hearing screening in appreciation of their contribution.

According to National Institutes of Health, approximately 15 percent of American adults, approximately 37.5 million, aged 18 and over report some trouble hearing. Those donating food who already wear hearing aids will receive a free pack of batteries. They can also trial the company’s newest hearing aids, Beltone Amaze.

“We are dedicated to helping improve the quality of life in the communities where we live and work, and that doesn’t stop with hearing,” said Amanda Bonner, a licensed hearing specialist for Beltone.

Founded in 1940, Chicago-based Beltone is part of the GN Group. Beltone provides industry-leading products, services and support for its centers that operate in more than 1,500 offices across North America.