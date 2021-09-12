On any given Saturday …
The Renaissance Room at the YMCA thrums. Eight or so heads bent over tables atop which sit chess boards. Not the ornately carved boards of Netflix fame, but the flat, vinyl type approved by the U.S. Chess Federation. The type that comes with 34 weighted pieces, again, per the USCF, and can be rolled yoga-mat-style and carried slung over a shoulder. 20 inches by 20 inches. Aside from the occasional tapping of the chess clocks, the room is mostly silent.
This is the Huntington YMCA Chess Club.
The club is 100 years old. It convened as early as the 1920s at a hotel in Huntington.
The old metal cabinet that stores the club’s boards, clocks and scraps of newspaper articles, score sheets, old chess books and periodicals contains a few things from this era.
By the 1950s, the club was firmly ensconced at the YMCA. Those were the days of Siegfried Werthammer, M.D., who won 13 state championships, a record yet to be broken. Dr. Werthammer was active in the club until he passed away in 1978. Around this time, Mark Hathaway, an incredibly gifted player who had come to Huntington to attend Marshall University, joined the club.
The 1980s welcomed Dan O’Halnon to the club. O’Hanlon won the 1977 U.S. Department of Justice Championship and the 1979 Marshall University Chess Championship.
In the early 1990s, Hathaway began informally coaching O’Hanlon. In 1993, O’Hanlon won the US Amateur Team Championship and was on the cover of Chess Life Magazine (a big deal in the world of chess).
Thereafter, Hathaway, a newly minted National Master (another big deal in the world of chess), won the state championships seven times, the only person in the history of the state to even approach Dr. Werthammer’s record.
At the top of his game, according to Hathaway, he “set to work on a new tack to learn about chess.” Working on a new system, a new understanding of the game and intending to pass it on. He is one of those rare individuals with a teacher’s heart.
In the early 2000s, Hathaway was hired by the Columbus Alternative High School to coach its chess team. Under his tutelage, the team won two national championships and competed in large tournaments in Chicago, Minneapolis, Nashville, Orlando, Houston and Columbus.
Back at the club, Hathaway was also mentoring two members. By 2019 or thereabouts, he recalls that he “was ready to quit.” However, O’Hanlon, who had been with Hathaway at the club for more than 20 years, had another idea. He told Hathaway that he knew a kid who needed teaching.
The kid? John Boylin.
Boylin learned chess on Saturday mornings with his grandfather, Dev Rellan, M.D. In the fourth and fifth grades at Our Lady of Fatima, he was in a small student chess club, led by John Brewster, another member of the club. O’Hanlon happened to be at Rellan’s home one Saturday morning and challenged then-11-year-old Boylin to a game of chess. Of course, he beat him, but O’Hanlon recognized the skill and passion he, himself, had as a young chess player and still has today. He invited Boylin to attend the club.
In the early spring of 2019, Boylin went to the club for the first time for a few hours.
The following Saturday, he went for a few more hours. In March, O’Hanlon suggested that John compete in the 50th West Virginia Chess Association Championship for grades K-5. Boylin ended in a three-way tie for second place, but as an unrated player, placed fourth. A few months later, in September 2019, Boylin won the West Virginia Junior (age 21 and under) Championship. At the age of 11, he was the youngest player to do so. In 2020, Boylin represented the state at Dewain Barber National Tournament of Middle School State Champions.
Most recently, on Aug. 14, Boylin won the West Virginia Summer Open.
The club’s rich history of mentoring sets it apart from other chess clubs in the country, which exist primarily to provide a place to play chess. Yet Hathaway has driven the pedagogical aspect of the club. For the six or so hours that the club gathers each week, several hours are spent reviewing games — games played by members of the club at tournaments or games played by Grand Masters in the 1930s, 1929 or last week, in Russia or Cincinnati; if the scores of a chess match were recorded, then at some point, the club will review it. With a few members on either side of the board, and Hathaway standing at their shoulders, each move is analyzed, discussed, vetted.
Along with invaluable teaching, the club’s members, past and present, demonstrate incredible generosity. O’Hanlon gave his entire chess library — hundreds and hundreds of books, pored over and annotated by him for five decades — to Boylin. Greg Hardin, a former club member who currently resides in North Carolina, recently shipped his entire chess library to the club for Boylin. The few books written in German were put in the hands of another club member, John Sefton, to sell. The proceeds were given to Boylin to defray tournament expenses.
The generosity of the YMCA played no small part in the evolution of the club, providing a home for the group, Hathaway’s giant trophy and that metal cabinet containing the club’s cache of history. Even through renovations and expansions, the Y provided a place for the club to meet. Most recently, the Y granted the club the regular use of its vast Renaissance Room.
The relationship between the Y and the club is a beautiful example of community.
Full disclosure: John is my son. The club calls me “Chess Mom.” “The Guys” (as I call them) forgive my noisy entrances and exits, my lack of understanding of the intricacies of the game and my clumsy efforts to speak chess. This group of chess fanatics carries the century-old torch of friendship, mentoring and a pure love of the game. This group not only welcomed a kid, but embraced him.
I had no idea competitive chess existed until The Guys told me and urged John to participate. Hathaway is the head coach, O’Hanlon the sage adviser. Both are bottomless pits of chess history, strategy and talent.
But although they are definitely the leaders of the club, the club operates as a group. Every member of the club has taught, challenged and encouraged John. This group has provided not only knowledge and guidance but also a cheering section that rivals any I’ve seen.
The other club members have stories. I only know John’s. I intend to learn more. The club, this gem, exemplifies what I love about Huntington — relationships, community, generosity.
Outside a chess tournament in Lexington, Kentucky, I was stopped by a man who I had seen observing the players, including my son. He asked if my son needed a chess coach. I replied, “No thanks. He has nine” — Mark Hathaway, Dan O’Hanlon, Andrew Thomas, Elijah Shultz, Andrew Bergquist, Carl Hudson, John Sefton, Greg Kuhn and Salisbury Filbert, to be exact.
All of whom can be found at the YMCA Chess Club on any given Saturday.