Whit’s Frozen Custard at Camp Landing in Ashland serves a dairy treat that is “somewhere in between soft-serve and hard-dipped ice cream in terms of texture ... it’s more creamy and smooth,” according to owner/manager Austin Ritchie.
Nothing beats a cold, sweet treat on a hot summer day. But which places get the most attention from the community? According to reviewers on Google Maps, Yelp and Facebook, here are the best ice cream places in the Tri-State area.
Austin’s(by the numbers) is the most popular place for ice cream around. The Market location has 4.8 stars over 172 reviews on Google Maps; five stars over 15 reviews on Yelp; and 4.2 stars over 455 reviews on Facebook. That’s after opening in 2018. The Kenova location has 4.8 stars over 1,095 reviews on Google Maps; 4.5 stars over 44 reviews on Yelp; and 4.4 stars over 2,161 reviews on Facebook. It’s most famous for its “grape pineapple” flavor, but its chocolate, vanilla, strawberry and “S’more than a Feeling” flavors have won awards. Austin’s Homemade Ice Cream is also sold at Paradise Donuts in Huntington.
The Peach Cobbler Factoryhas several cobbler options, cookies, cobbler cookies, cinnamon rolls, shakes and more. The Huntington location just celebrated three years. It has 4.5 stars over 115 reviews on Google; 4.5 stars over three reviews on Yelp; and 4.6 stars over 120 reviews on Facebook.
The Chill Zonein Huntington opened in May 2022 serving homemade ice cream and Italian ice. It has 4.8 stars over 47 reviews on Google; four stars over four reviews on Yelp; and five stars over 91 reviews on Facebook.
Whit’s Frozen Custardin Ashland has a flavor of the week and a flavor of the day, in addition to the standard vanilla and chocolate. Look for the monthly calendar on Facebook to see what the flavors are. It also has a “Whitte” of the month that is like an ice cream cookie sandwich, and a “Whitser” of the month that is custard with toppings. Other flavors are sold in quarts. It has 4.7 stars over 93 reviews on Google; three stars over four reviews on Yelp; and 4.8 stars over 42 reviews on Facebook.
