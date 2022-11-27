The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — After a donation from a business, the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will have new landscaping.

Tom Klein, the president of BesTitle, presented a $10,000 donation to the park district for to replant trees near 9th Street and 13th Avenue. GHPRD Executive Director Kathy McKenna said in an email that the project was awarded to Brown Landscape Management. The job is expected to be finished by mid-December.

