BesTitle Agency President Tom Klein, right, and Chief Operations Officer Tim Jamison, left, present Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District Executive Director Kathy McKenna, center, with a $10,000 donation for landscaping at Ritter Park on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — After a donation from a business, the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District will have new landscaping.
Tom Klein, the president of BesTitle, presented a $10,000 donation to the park district for to replant trees near 9th Street and 13th Avenue. GHPRD Executive Director Kathy McKenna said in an email that the project was awarded to Brown Landscape Management. The job is expected to be finished by mid-December.
“We wanted to make the donation to the park board because what they do is so important to the quality of life as far as everybody that lives here, including us,” Klein said. “And it provides such great service and recreation to everyone.”
