The rustle of tobacco and the rush of the river were awaiting us as we ran through the fields of the farm and slipped by the Mail Pouch barn, startling the cattle in our youthful passage. The goal was always the river.
We couldn’t wait to put our feet into the cool waters of the Ohio River on those hot summer days. This was my dad’s homeplace and, throughout my life, this old farm carried a special place in my heart.
It was home to my great-great-grandfather Ed Kyle, who spent two terms as the sheriff of Cabell County in the late 1800s after the Civil War. My grandfather was well liked and generous to a fault. He was a wealthy land owner who donated property for the first free school in the area and the land for Olive Baptist Church.
There were many casualties after the war. However, the one thing that most would never think of was the children. So many children were left homeless and parentless. It was told that while walking down the street in Milton, he met a young boy and asked him if he would like to come home with him and he would raise him as his own son. The child accepted his offer and this little boy would grow into the man who became my uncle Ben Mitchell.
One of the more interesting stories told about my grandfather throughout the years was that he carried out the last hanging in Cabell County, in what is now Ritter Park. A crime of passion took the life of a young woman and the accused murderer was scheduled to be hanged.
My grandfather knew that the rule of law dictated that he had to perform this deed. However, this young man had been a worker on my grandfather’s farm and he saw this young man as almost like a son.
My grandmother was adamant that my grandfather not move forward with the execution and warned him that if he allowed it to happen, she would never speak to him again. She thought life in prison was punishment enough. The plan was carried out and, as the story goes, my grandmother never spoke another word to him even unto his dying day.
My grandfather is buried in the family cemetery that was established on the property, as well as paupers’ graves, the graves of Civil War soldiers and a young, African American man who was sadly lynched on the old court house lawn when it used to stand in Barboursville.
As time passed, my grandfather’s land began to change. Parts were sold and industry moved in. The railroad cut a swath close to the river and buildings began to pop up everywhere. A grass runway airport appeared on the property closest to the river, which ended our visits to the river. Eventually the area became known as the Kyle Industrial Park and what had once been gently rolling fields filled with tobacco blowing in the breeze was turned into big business and the farm I once knew was whisked away.
I became older, married, had children and time moved on.
Many years ago, my first and only experience rafting the New River almost ended in my demise. They told me afterwards that I landed the most beautiful back flip as I came out of the boat and was sucked to the bottom of the swiftly moving water. I wasn’t sure I would see blue sky again and I clawed my way to fresh air.
It became somewhat of a joke in my home that my children would never be allowed to whitewater raft. So imagine my surprise the day my daughter phones to inform me that she had become more adventuresome. I cut her right off and said, “You will NOT be going whitewater rafting!” Her response, “No, mom, I want to jump out of airplanes.”
Shortly after, she began taking skydiving lessons from a group of lovely folks at Robert Newlon Airport down at the end of the tobacco field that I used to run through, past the remnants of the old Mail Pouch barn on the other side of the railroad tracks, parallel to the river that I couldn’t wait to run to for a swim during the long, humid summers.
The farm that was such a prominent part of my formative years was now becoming part of my daughter’s. It was almost as if we had in some way come full circle.
As my daughter learned to skydive, I began to see her transform into a confident, brave young woman. She was surrounded by people who protected her, cared for her and, most importantly, helped build her up. She was surrounded by love.
I’ve watched on wobbly knees as she took her first jump, and all the back slaps and hugs that followed while I stood to the side and tried to keep my knees from buckling. The opportunity that my daughter has had at WV Skydivers and Robert Newlon Airport has been astounding to me. Not only has she learned to skydive, but they taught her the art of packing and, most recently, she learned the process of building a plane wing from beginning to finish.
In more recent years, the airfield has expanded into a campground and music venue. One of the best kept secrets of the Huntington area is the Fly In Cafe. You can literally fly in to have dinner. However, if you are less adventuresome — like me — you can get there by car, too. You will find the facility just off Kyle Lane and only a very short drive from Interstate 64 and Route 2.
They offer some of the most fabulous seafood that I have eaten and it’s a real treat to be there on a warm, summer evening, sitting on the patio, listening to the local band of the evening, watching the skydivers as they jump from the planes and searching for the soft, fluid, graceful opening of their parachutes. It’s almost magical.
In recent months, the Cabell County Commission has begun the tentative process of dissolving the airport authority. The Fly In Cafe and all of its offerings may — or may not — come to an end. So many people hate to see it go, especially me.
I was having dinner there on one of those warm summer nights last year and it hit me ... we really HAD come full circle. I could feel the lump in my throat as I thought about the countless times I had run through those fields to seek the river and the wonderful memories of my childhood. In that moment, I saw my daughter walking towards me encircled by her friends ... running towards the memories of her own youth, a place so prominent in my childhood, and the stories we could share.