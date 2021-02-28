Descending to the platform from the train, I couldn’t help notice the historic Chesapeake and Ohio train station as we walked the pathway to the entry. I was quite young at the time, not as confident as I am now. I haltingly asked for reassurance from my brother who said, “Walk in like you own the place, sis.”
My uncertainty allowed me to think that for some reason I might be unwelcome, that they might possibly recognize that I didn’t belong there, but as the trees opened in to a clearing it was breathtaking to see the massive, intimidating structure that stood before me. “Walk in like you own the place.”
I stepped to the portico, a gentleman opened the door and wished me a good day, I strolled through to the inviting southern charm and tranquility that beckoned me from beyond. I had just stepped foot for the very first time in The Greenbrier.
My brother has a friend who, many years ago, would offer guided tours with the Amtrak train as the mode of transportation. Guests would ride the Amtrak out of Huntington in the early morning and would enjoy a day long visit to the destination of choice. Hinton Railroad Days, Pipestem State Resort Park and The Greenbrier were a few of the destinations. This was how I came to experience my first visit to the historic hotel — through a day trip. You may not want to pay the room rate that allows you to experience all of the activities that the hotel has to offer, but you can make a day trip to the hotel and experience enough that you will want to visit again and again.
The mineral springs, the luxury resort and fine dining have been the draw since the early part of the 20th century when Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad built a train station in White Sulphur Springs to transport people in by Pullman car to “partake of the waters.” The high concentration of sulphur in the spring water was thought to have healing properties.
As the years passed, cottages and a hotel were built on the property. For a period of time during World War II it was turned in to a military hospital and then, after the war, the railroad repurchased the hotel, completely refurbished it and turned it into a lavish resort.
Just a stroll around the grounds and gardens with their colorful and seasonal flowers would make the most avid gardener envious. Spring is particularly colorful as the gardens are filled with countess tulips and day lilies.
The interior of the hotel is boldly designed and attributed to Dorothy Draper, who was a well-known interior decorator in her day. Enjoy a beverage in the cozy and inviting Lobby Bar in the front of the blazing fire, the overwhelming beauty of the Pink Ballroom and the vivid colors and textures that you will encounter with every step.
Inside the hotel are many shops that you can visit. My favorite is the Greenbrier Gourmet with its enticing aroma of fresh coffee. In warmer weather you will find The Colony Shops, a row of hillside stores selling handmade arts and crafts, only a short walk from the main hotel. In the same location you will find the President’s House, where United States presidents would vacation, which has been converted in to a museum.
The Greenbrier hallways can become a self-guided tour with photographs of historic events and famous people who have visited. The painting of Grace Kelly, donated to the hotel by her husband Prince Rainier of Monaco, is lovely and a must see. One can also visit the bunker, one of America’s best kept secrets, that was quietly built during the Cold War to protect those who govern the country.
If you have an appetite, Draper’s is one of the most well-known eateries serving delicious Southern style food and the most ridiculously large banana splits that I have ever seen. Remember the C&O railroad station that I mentioned earlier? It is now a most charming Christmas shop.
The hotel is located in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, and is approximately a two-hour drive from the Huntington/Charleston areas. Day visitors are permitted, although some amenities are provided for overnight guests only.
Throughout the years I have been fortunate to have visited The Greenbrier on many occasions, mostly through day trips, although I have stayed there many nights as well and the accommodations and service is unmatched. Yet, every time I take the drive that rounds the curve and opens up in to the clearing where the massive structure sits — every single time — I think of the words my brother spoke to me so many years ago ... “Walk in like you own the place.”